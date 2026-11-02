Americans will vote on more than candidates in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. Voters across the country will also decide proposals that could change how their states collect taxes, spend public money, finance housing and manage government budgets.

A total of 46 ballot measures related to taxes, bonds and state budgets will go before voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). The proposals cover a range of issues, from restrictions on income and property taxes to a proposed one-time wealth tax on billionaires.

While some measures seek to reduce taxes for households and businesses, others would limit the revenue state governments can collect or change how public services and housing projects are financed.

Advertisement

The proposals are part of a wider ballot exercise. The NCSL reported on October 28 that voters in 39 states would decide 146 ballot measures on November 3. Another 19 measures had already appeared on primary and special election ballots earlier in 2026, taking the annual total to 165.

Ballotpedia, which released its own list of measures to watch on October 20, counted 145 statewide measures for November 3. Its broader category of taxes, spending and business regulations included 48 proposals. The difference reflects the organisations’ classification of ballot questions. This article focuses on the NCSL’s count of 46 measures related to taxes, bonds and state budgets.

What tax changes will voters decide?

Several proposals seek to restrict the ability of state and local governments to impose taxes or increase existing rates.

Key measures include:

Arizona Proposition 141: Would prohibit the state from taxing people based on the number of miles they travel in a motor vehicle. Such a restriction could affect future efforts to introduce mileage-based charges as an alternative source of transport funding.

Would prohibit the state from taxing people based on the number of miles they travel in a motor vehicle. Such a restriction could affect future efforts to introduce mileage-based charges as an alternative source of transport funding. Arizona Proposition 316: Would limit local grocery taxes.

Would limit local grocery taxes. California Proposition 42: Would prohibit state income tax on personal property, among other provisions.

Would prohibit state income tax on personal property, among other provisions. Washington Initiative 645: Would prohibit all state and local income taxes.

Would prohibit all state and local income taxes. Colorado Initiative 232: Proposes a cap on income tax rates. Voters will also consider Amendment 87, a graduated income tax proposal, and Proposition 136, which would cap the income tax rate at 4.4%, according to Ballotpedia.

Proposes a cap on income tax rates. Voters will also consider Amendment 87, a graduated income tax proposal, and Proposition 136, which would cap the income tax rate at 4.4%, according to Ballotpedia. Massachusetts Question 5: Would limit how much tax revenue the state can collect each year. Any collections above the limit would be returned to taxpayers.

The proposals take different approaches. Some seek to prevent new taxes, while others aim to reduce existing rates or restrict future increases. Their impact would depend on the wording of each measure and how state governments implement it.

Will California voters approve a one-time wealth tax on billionaires?

One of the most closely watched proposals is California’s Proposition 40, which would introduce a one-time tax of up to 5% on billionaires.

According to the NCSL, 90% of the revenue raised would go towards healthcare. If approved, California would introduce the first tax of this kind in the United States.

The proposal could test public support for taxing the wealth of the richest Americans. It also raises questions about whether a one-time levy could provide a substantial source of funding for healthcare.

Ballotpedia included Proposition 40 among eight statewide measures dealing with income and wealth taxes in its October 20 list.

Unlike several other tax proposals on the November ballot that seek to restrict or reduce taxes, Proposition 40 would create a new tax obligation for a specific group of wealthy residents.

How will the proposals affect property taxes and housing?

Property taxes and housing affordability are also prominent issues on the November ballot. Several states will consider measures to reduce property taxes or expand exemptions for eligible homeowners and other groups.

Key proposals include:

Florida Amendment 3 and Wyoming Proposition 1: Would increase the amount of a home’s value that qualifies for a property-tax exemption, reducing the portion of its assessed value subject to taxation.

Would increase the amount of a home’s value that qualifies for a property-tax exemption, reducing the portion of its assessed value subject to taxation. Louisiana proposals: Would create or expand property-tax exemptions for groups including senior citizens and surviving spouses of veterans, as well as for rehabilitated properties.

Would create or expand property-tax exemptions for groups including senior citizens and surviving spouses of veterans, as well as for rehabilitated properties. North Carolina measure: Would limit the ability of local governments to increase property taxes.

These measures could reduce tax bills for eligible homeowners, particularly older residents and those on fixed incomes. However, lower property-tax collections could also affect the revenue available to local governments to fund public services.

Housing finance is another part of the ballot. California, Hawaii and Rhode Island have bond measures that would direct public funding towards affordable housing construction.

California Proposition 37 would establish a fixed-rate mortgage programme for first-time homebuyers who meet income requirements and have lived in the state for at least one year.

The proposals offer different ways to address housing affordability: some seek to reduce the tax burden on homeowners, while others aim to support affordable housing construction or improve access to mortgages.

What do the wider ballot figures show?

The 46 fiscal proposals form part of a broader set of policy questions that voters will decide alongside congressional and gubernatorial elections.

The NCSL counted 146 measures across 39 states for November 3. It identified 46 related to taxes, bonds or state budgets. Another 19 measures had already appeared on primary and special election ballots earlier in the year.

Ballotpedia counted 145 statewide measures across 39 states. Its broader category of taxes, spending and business regulations included 48 proposals, comprising eight measures on income and wealth taxes and 12 on property taxes.

Housing has also emerged as a significant ballot issue. Ballotpedia identified six statewide housing measures across four states, the highest number in a single year since 2006.

The November ballot also includes proposals on voting rules, abortion, education, redistricting, energy and criminal justice.

The fiscal measures could affect state revenues, household tax bills, local government finances and public investment. Unlike federal policy decisions taken in Washington, these ballot questions allow voters to decide specific changes to state laws and constitutions.