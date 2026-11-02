The 2026 US midterm elections will be held on Tuesday with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election. Voters will also elect governors in 36 states, along with state legislators and local representatives.

The elections will be the first nationwide electoral test of President Donald Trump‘s second term. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but Democrats are hoping to win enough seats to take control of the House, the Senate or both.

The campaign has been shaped by concerns over the cost of living, immigration enforcement, the US war with Iran and the economy.

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The results will determine how much legislative support Trump has during the final two years of his term and could influence both parties’ strategies ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

When are US midterm elections 2026?

The US midterm elections will take place on November 3. Presidential elections are held every four years, while midterms take place halfway through a president’s four-year term.

Voters will elect:

All 435 members of the House of Representatives.

35 of the 100 members of the Senate, including two special elections in Florida and Ohio.

Governors in 36 states.

State legislators and local representatives.

Republicans will defend 22 Senate seats, while Democrats will defend 13, reported Indian Express.

The party controlling Congress has significant influence over legislation, government spending, congressional investigations and oversight of the administration. A change in control of either chamber would therefore affect Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda.

What is at stake in the House and Senate?

Republicans currently control both chambers, but the number of seats Democrats need to win differs between the House and Senate.

House of Representatives Senate Total seats 435 100 Current Republican seats 218 53 Current Democratic seats 214 45 Other members 1 independent aligned with Republicans; 2 vacancies 2 independents caucus with Democrats Seats being contested 435 35 Democratic-aligned total 214 47 Majority threshold 218 51

House: All 435 seats are contested. Republicans hold 218 seats, compared with 214 for Democrats. One independent member aligns with Republicans, while two seats are vacant. Democrats need to reach 218 seats to secure a majority, according to the seat calculation in the supplied figures.

Senate: Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. Two independent senators caucus with Democrats, giving the Democratic-aligned group 47 seats. A party needs 51 seats for a majority. However, Republicans would retain control in a 50-50 split because Vice President JD Vance can cast the deciding vote.

Democrats therefore need a net gain of four seats to reach 51 and take control of the Senate.

The Senate battle could come down to six to eight closely contested races. Ohio, Iowa, Alaska and Texas are among the states where Democrats hope to defeat Republican candidates, reported Reuters.

Which key candidates and states should voters watch?

Several Senate races could determine which party controls the upper chamber. The contests are particularly significant because some Democratic candidates are challenging Republican incumbents in states that Trump won comfortably in the 2024 presidential election.

The November 1 New York Times-Siena poll showed Democratic candidates leading in all seven states it surveyed.

State Democratic candidate Republican candidate Poll support Alaska Mary Peltola Dan Sullivan Peltola 48%; Sullivan 46% Iowa Josh Turek Ashley Hinson Turek 48%; Hinson 47% Kansas Adam Hamilton Roger Marshall Hamilton 49%; Marshall 44% Maine Troy Jackson Susan Collins Jackson 51%; Collins 45% Michigan Abdul El-Sayed Mike Rogers El-Sayed 53%; Rogers 42% Ohio Sherrod Brown Jon Husted Brown 49%; Husted 44% Texas James Talarico Ken Paxton Talarico 50%; Paxton 43%

The poll was released by the Siena Research Institute on November 1 in partnership with The New York Times. It surveyed likely voters in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

These races matter because Democrats need to win several Republican-held seats to take control of the Senate. However, polling leads do not guarantee election victories.

What do latest US midterm election polls show?

The final New York Times-Siena polls point to Democratic gains in several Senate battlegrounds. The biggest lead was in Michigan, where El-Sayed was ahead of Rogers by 11 percentage points. Talarico led Paxton by seven points in Texas, while Jackson was six points ahead of Collins in Maine.

Hamilton led Marshall by five points in Kansas, and Brown had the same advantage over Husted in Ohio. Peltola was two points ahead of Sullivan in Alaska, while Turek led Hinson by one point in Iowa.

Don Levy, executive director of the Siena Research Institute, said: “In Alaska Peltola (D) leads Sullivan (R) by 2 points and Iowa is virtually tied. Now, it’s time for all votes to be cast and the counts to speak louder than the polls.”

He added that Democrats could win control of the Senate, but the number of close contests meant either party could still secure a majority.

Governor races: The same polling exercise also showed competitive gubernatorial contests in several states.

State Democratic candidate Republican candidate Poll support Ohio Amy Acton Vivek Ramaswamy Acton 49%; Ramaswamy 43% Michigan Jocelyn Benson John James Benson 52%; James 39% Texas Gina Hinojosa Greg Abbott Hinojosa 48%; Abbott 47% Kansas Cindy Holscher Ty Masterson Holscher 48%; Masterson 47%

These figures reflect the poll’s findings, not the final election results. Several Senate contests remain close, and polling leads should not be treated as predictions of the outcome.

What time do polling stations open and close?

Voting hours vary across the US because each state sets its own polling schedule. Some states also have different timings across counties and congressional districts.

Many polling stations open between 6 am and 8 am local time. Voters should check their local election authorities for the exact opening and closing times.

According to 270toWin’s poll-closing schedule, the earliest polling stations in parts of Indiana and Kentucky are due to close at 6 pm Eastern Time on November 3.

Key poll-closing times include:

Poll-closing time (Eastern Time) States or areas 6 pm, November 3 Parts of Indiana and Kentucky 7 pm Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina and parts of Florida 7.30 pm North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia 8 pm Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan’s Eastern Time zone and parts of Texas 1 am, November 4 Alaska

For readers in India, the time difference is 10 hours and 30 minutes during this period.

6 pm ET on November 3: 4.30 am IST on November 4.

4.30 am IST on November 4. 1 am ET on November 4: 11.30 am IST on November 4.

These are scheduled poll-closing times, not deadlines for the release of results. Counting can continue after polling stations close, and close races may take longer to resolve.

270toWin cautions that its schedule shows the latest scheduled closing time for each state or relevant district. Voters should check their own polling location for precise timings.

When will US midterm election results come out?

Initial results are expected after polling stations close on November 3. Election officials will count ballots and report results through the night.

However, the final outcome may not be known on election night in every contest. Close races, postal ballots, provisional ballots and legal challenges can delay counting and certification.

News organisations may project winners when they determine that the remaining votes are unlikely to change the outcome. Such projections are not the same as official certification by election authorities.

Election officials had warned of possible disputes over voter eligibility, ballot counting and certification. Long queues, technical problems and legal challenges could also delay the process.

The US Justice Department planned to deploy around 1,000 election monitors across the country on Election Day, reported Reuter. Some local officials expressed concerns that their presence could intimidate voters, while the department rejected those concerns.

For readers in India, election-night coverage will begin early on Wednesday (November 4). Results for the House, Senate and governor races will emerge at different times because polling stations close at different hours across the country.

How can you check US midterm election results?

Voters and readers can follow the results through official state election websites and established news organisations.

State and local election authorities: Publish official results and updates on ballot counting and certification.

Publish official results and updates on ballot counting and certification. US Election Assistance Commission: Provides information about election administration and voting.

Provides information about election administration and voting. Financial Express Digital: Offer live updates, projections and analysis.

Offer live updates, projections and analysis. 270toWin: Provides election maps, poll-closing schedules, candidate information and updates on House, Senate and governor races.

Readers should distinguish between early counting trends, media projections and certified results. A candidate leading in the initial count may not necessarily win after all eligible ballots have been counted.

Why do 2026 midterms matter for Donald Trump?

The elections will determine how much support Trump has in Congress during the final two years of his current term.

If Republicans retain control of both chambers, the administration will have a better chance of advancing its legislative priorities. Republican committee chairs will also retain control over congressional investigations and oversight.

If Democrats win the House, they will gain the power to lead committees, conduct hearings and investigate administration decisions. A Democratic Senate majority would give the party greater influence over legislation and nominations.

Reuters reported that Democratic victories could lead to investigations into Trump’s administration, including its immigration enforcement policies and handling of the war with Iran.

A Democratic victory would not remove Trump from office. He will remain president until January 2029. However, a change in congressional control could make it harder for him to pass legislation and secure support for his policies.

The outcome will also shape political strategies within both parties ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Could the US midterms affect India?

The election results could influence India’s engagement with the US Congress, particularly on trade, immigration, defence and technology cooperation.

Congress plays a role in framing laws on immigration and trade, overseeing government spending and authorising defence-related funding. A change in party control could therefore affect the priorities of congressional committees dealing with India.

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Four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers are also contesting the November 3 elections: Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam, according to The Indian Express.

However, a change in congressional control will not automatically alter US policy towards India. Many decisions on tariffs, visa rules and immigration enforcement fall under the executive branch, although Congress can legislate on these issues and scrutinise the administration.

For Indian professionals, students and businesses, the key areas to watch will be any legislative action on work visas, trade restrictions and bilateral economic cooperation.