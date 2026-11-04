Democrats have won several Senate seats previously held by Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections, helping the party regain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The victories in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas dealt a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Republicans entered the November 3 elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Senate. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to secure a majority but exceeded that target.

Democrats had secured at least 54 Senate seats against 44 for Republicans. They also gained at least 18 House seats, taking their projected strength to 231 against 141 for Republicans, with some races still uncalled for.

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Which seven Senate seats did Democrats flip?

1. Iowa: Josh Turek defeats Ashley Hinson

Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson, securing 50.5% of the vote against Hinson’s 46.4%. Turek, a state representative and Paralympic gold medallist, ended an 18-year gap in Democratic representation in Iowa’s Senate delegation.

2. Kansas: Adam Hamilton defeats Roger Marshall

Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall with 50.9% of the vote against Marshall’s 46.1%. Hamilton, a Methodist pastor, delivered the party’s first Senate victory in Kansas since 1932.

3. Maine: Troy Jackson defeats Susan Collins

Democrat Troy Jackson defeated five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins, receiving 53.8% of the vote against her 46.1%. Jackson, a former president of the Maine state Senate, ended Collins’ nearly three-decade tenure in the chamber.

4. North Carolina: Roy Cooper defeats Michael Whatley

Former Democratic governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley with 58.7% of the vote against Whatley’s 39.1%. Cooper’s victory marked the first Democratic Senate win in North Carolina since 2008.

5. Ohio: Sherrod Brown defeats Jon Husted

Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate after defeating Republican Jon Husted. Brown secured 50% of the vote against Husted’s 45.2% in the special election for the remaining two years of the term.

6. South Carolina: Annie Andrews defeats Darline Graham

Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Senator Darline Graham, receiving 51.1% of the vote against Graham’s 46.7%. Andrews, a paediatrician, secured a major breakthrough for Democrats in a state that had not elected a Democratic senator since 1998.

7. Texas: James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton with 55.2% of the vote against Paxton’s 42.9%. His victory marked the first Democratic Senate win in Texas since 1988.

How will the Senate takeover affect Trump’s presidency?

The Democratic victories have ended Republican control of both chambers of Congress, creating a major challenge for Trump during the final two years of his presidency.

Control of the Senate gives Democrats greater influence over committee leadership, the legislative agenda and confirmation of presidential nominees, including federal judges and senior administration officials. A Democratic majority could block or delay appointments that lack sufficient support.

Control of the House will also allow Democrats to hold hearings, investigate federal agencies and scrutinise the administration’s policies and spending.

Trump acknowledged the Republican losses in an interview with Fox News, saying Democrats had “fought hard”. He also suggested that the war with Iran and higher fuel costs may have hurt Republican candidates.

In a Truth Social post, however, he sought to distance himself from the result, writing: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

The new Congress will take office in January 2027. Democrats will then face the challenge of translating their electoral gains into legislation, while Republicans will have to defend the administration’s agenda without majorities in either chamber.