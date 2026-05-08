The United States Department of War on Friday released more than 160 declassified files linked to unidentified flying objects and unexplained aerial sightings dating back nearly eight decades. It is one of the largest public disclosures of UFO-related material in recent years. The Pentagon has also released some never-before-seen pictures related to the UFO sightings.

The release of 162 files by the Pentagon comes two days after President Donald Trump hinted at the disclosure, saying, “I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

The move followed a presidential directive issued in February calling for greater transparency around “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)”. The files were uploaded as part of what the administration described as an ongoing effort to declassify decades of government material connected to unexplained sightings.

“The American people can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files,” the Department of War said, adding that additional records would be released on a rolling basis in the coming months.

Actual site photo with FBI Lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023 of an apparent ellipsoid bronze metallic object materializing out of a bright light in the sky, 130-195 feet in length, and disappearing instantaneously. (Image: war.gov/UFO/)

Previous disclosures of classified information

Trump has repeatedly teased the disclosure since February. The president had earlier overseen the release of records tied to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, although those documents largely had the same information as already available in the public domain.

The Pentagon has been working for years to review and declassify files related to unidentified aerial phenomena. In 2022, the US Congress established a dedicated office to collect, investigate and release information tied to unexplained aerial encounters reported by military personnel and intelligence agencies.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan. (Image: war.gov/UFO/)

The office’s 2024 report documented hundreds of new UAP incidents but stated that investigators had found no evidence that the US government had verified alien technology or extraterrestrial life.

Still, pressure for further disclosure has continued to grow among lawmakers. Several Republican members of Congress have accused the Pentagon of withholding information connected to unexplained aerial sightings and alleged whistleblower testimony.

Politicians react to the release

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the latest release reflects the administration’s broader push for openness.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Hegseth said. “This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” he added.

Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object below helicopter over western United States in September of 2025. (Image: war.gov/UFO/)

Representative Tim Burchett also welcomed the development, thanking Trump for “keeping his word” on disclosure while cautioning that transparency “won’t all happen at once”.

Meanwhile, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman backed the administration’s efforts, saying scientific inquiry would remain central to understanding unexplained phenomena.

“At NASA, our job is to bring the brightest minds and most advanced scientific instruments to bear, follow the data, and share what we learn. We will remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered. Exploration and the pursuit of knowledge are core to NASA’s mission as we endeavor to unlock the secrets of the universe,” he further said.