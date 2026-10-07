At least 81 US military aircraft, helicopters and drones have been lost or damaged during the war with Iran, according to an updated Congressional Research Service report that offers one of the most detailed public assessments yet of the impact on American air power.

The October 5 report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the nonpartisan research arm of Congress, lists 81 fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including unmanned drones, that were reportedly lost or damaged in US operations against Iran since February 28.

The list includes 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones, 12 F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft and several other manned and unmanned aircraft.

The figure does not mean that all 81 aircraft were destroyed. Some aircraft were damaged and later returned to active service.

CRS said the tally could change because of classified information, continuing military operations and difficulties in determining the circumstances surrounding some incidents.

F-15s among major US losses

Four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft were destroyed during the conflict. Three F-15Es were shot down over Kuwait in an apparent friendly-fire incident on March 2. According to US Central Command, Kuwaiti air defences mistakenly fired on the US aircraft during combat involving Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones. All six crew members ejected safely and were recovered. A fourth F-15E was destroyed during combat operations over Iran. Its two crew members were later rescued.

The CRS tally also includes eight F-15Es that sustained light damage during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in September. The aircraft were considered serviceable and returned to active duty. This brings the total number of F-15Es listed by CRS to 12.

Reaper drones take the biggest hit

Unmanned aircraft account for the largest share of the reported losses and damage. CRS lists 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones, a sharp increase from the 24 Reapers identified in an earlier version of the report published in May.

The updated list also includes three MQ-1 drones. CENTCOM reported in May that Iran had shot down a “U.S. MQ-1 drone.” A September report citing US officials said Iran had “in recent days” downed “at least two … MQ-1” aircraft.

One MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone was also lost after crashing in an incident reported in April. The report lists one F-35A Lightning II fighter. A March report said Iranian ground fire damaged the aircraft over Iran.

Two A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft are also included. One was destroyed after enemy fire caused it to crash, according to Air Force General Dan Caine. Another was reportedly severely damaged during the Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in September.

Refuelling and support aircraft also damaged

Seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft are included in the CRS tally. On March 12, CENTCOM said two KC-135s were involved in an incident in Iraq. One crashed, killing all six aircrew members, while the other made an emergency landing.

Five more KC-135s were reportedly damaged on the ground during an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The list also includes an E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft. Reports said the aircraft was damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base and later experienced “a direct hit.”

Two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft were also destroyed. According to an April report, the aircraft were supporting search-and-rescue operations for a downed F-15E and were intentionally destroyed.

An HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter sustained damage during the same rescue operation, according to General Caine.

Several helicopters lost

The CRS assessment includes several helicopter losses. The Lead Inspector General reported that one AH-64 Apache attack helicopter was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz on September 14.

Four AH-6 Little Bird light attack helicopters were destroyed during rescue operations, according to the same report. One MH-60 Sea Hawk maritime helicopter also crashed over the Arabian Sea.

Conflict began in February

The United States, working with Israel, began military operations against Iran on February 28, 2026. The conflict has involved air, maritime and missile engagements across the Middle East.

The pace of fighting declined during a ceasefire in April, but strikes resumed within weeks and military conditions have remained fluid.

The Department of Defense published a Lead Inspector General report on September 14 assessing equipment losses linked to operations against Iran between April and June.

Billions of dollars in equipment losses

The aircraft losses are part of a much larger financial cost from the conflict. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in September that replacing equipment lost through August 1 could cost between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion. The final cost would depend on decisions made by the Pentagon about which equipment should be replaced.

A more recent US Central Command estimate provided to lawmakers put the overall cost of the Iran war at $43.6 billion as of September 3, according to The Associated Press. The estimate included $28.1 billion for replacing expended munitions and about $4.3 billion for equipment losses, in addition to other operational costs.

Losses raise questions about US air power

The aircraft losses could create wider concerns for the US military, particularly if some of the affected platforms are older aircraft with relatively small fleets.

CRS said Congress could examine whether the US military has enough aircraft to meet operational requirements in other regions while replacing equipment lost in the Iran conflict.

The losses could also put pressure on the US defence industrial base. Congress may need to assess whether existing production lines and supply chains can replace aircraft and drones quickly enough while meeting other military requirements.

The report also raises questions about whether losses reflect changes in the threat posed by Iran and whether the US military may need to adjust its equipment, tactics, operational concepts or basing arrangements.

CRS said Congress could also examine whether it has enough information to assess the impact of the losses and evaluate Pentagon plans for repairing or replacing damaged and destroyed aircraft.

The Pentagon has not publicly released a single comprehensive accounting of all US aircraft destroyed or damaged during the Iran conflict.