Talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. The discussions come as a follow-up to the digitally signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran and will include mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. The talks were originally scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed due to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Pakistan confirms role as mediator

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said representatives from the US and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions.

“As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions,” the ministry said.

ALSO READ A strategic upper hand for Iran

The ministry also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the dialogue process. “Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” the release added.

Switzerland offers venue for negotiations

Earlier on Friday, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said international efforts to support the US-Iran peace agreement remain underway.

According to CNN, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said diplomats “from various countries” are “continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue” between Washington and Tehran.

While declining to reveal the identities of participants involved in the discussions, the ministry said Switzerland had made the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne, available as a venue for the talks.

The ministry described the location as a “discreet and reliable setting” to help move forward the implementation of the digitally signed memorandum between the two countries.

Iranian delegation to attend

The developments come as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that an Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland for the talks. Tehran is expected to push for adherence to the terms of the digitally signed MoU with the United States.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, have already arrived in Switzerland ahead of the negotiations.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday. Qatar has played a key role in facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and is regarded as one of the main mediators in the process.

Confidentiality to be maintained

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said Switzerland will continue to provide a “discreet and reliable setting” at Burgenstock to facilitate discussions on implementing the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. The ministry added that it would not disclose further details about the participants or the substance of the talks, citing the confidential nature of the negotiations.