US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The move escalated Washington’s dispute with the court and risked worsening relations with European allies that support the tribunal.

The ICC condemned the sanctions as an “assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order” and urged its 125 member states to take steps to protect its operations, reported Reuters.

“The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it,” the court said in a statement. It added that the dispute concerned the wider international order based on the rule of law, as reported by Reuters.

The US Treasury had announced an initial six-month grace period and exemptions for certain transactions, including some involving telecommunications, software, pension payments and detainees, reported Reuters. However, the wider measures could restrict the court’s access to services provided by US-based companies.

Why has US sanctioned ICC?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington acted because it opposed the court’s efforts to prosecute Americans.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Rubio said in a statement, as reported by Reuters. He described the court as a “rogue court” and said the sanctions were intended to restrict its resources and operations.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised the ICC over investigations involving US personnel and Israeli officials, particularly arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli figures. The court has also faced US opposition over an earlier investigation into alleged crimes by American soldiers in Afghanistan, which Reuters reported the ICC had since deprioritised.

Established in 2002, the ICC investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. It has 125 member states, including all European Union countries. The United States is not a member.

Washington previously imposed sanctions on individual ICC officials during Trump’s first term. Former President Joe Biden later rescinded those measures. After returning to office in January 2025, Trump renewed sanctions against court officials before Friday’s move expanded the action to the institution itself.

Rubio said the sanctions could be adjusted depending on whether the ICC and countries that joined its founding Rome Statute addressed US concerns. He also urged American allies that belong to the court to intervene.

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan said the measures were intended to weaken international law and an independent judicial institution. “Our work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions,” Khan told Reuters.

What impact could the sanctions have?

The measures could complicate the ICC’s access to banking, software, insurance and other services supplied by US-based companies. They could also prompt businesses outside the United States to reassess their dealings with the court if they fear penalties or disruption to their US operations.

The ICC had prepared for the possibility of wider sanctions. The court officials had moved office computers away from Microsoft software towards open-source alternatives and made new arrangements for banking and health insurance, reported Reuters.

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The court’s registrar, Osvaldo Zavala Giler, had also urged the European Union to prepare a so-called blocking mechanism, which can help shield European businesses from the effects of certain foreign sanctions.

The Treasury’s grace period and exemptions permit some transactions under specified conditions. The ultimate impact will depend on how the restrictions apply to service providers and how governments and businesses respond.

The sanctions drew concern from countries that support the ICC. Foreign ministers from Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Britain reaffirmed their support for the court in a joint statement on Friday.

“If put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court’s work, its dedicated staff and their families,” the ministers said, adding that ICC personnel work to bring people accused of serious international crimes to justice and support victims.

The court has called on its member states to take concrete steps to preserve its ability to operate.

Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

The US announcement came hours after South African jurist Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Pillay served on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008 and was UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

The Nobel Committee recognised her work promoting international justice and the rule of law, highlighting the importance of holding perpetrators of serious crimes accountable.

“An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world,” the committee said.