The US Director of National Intelligence revealed on Friday that the country had historically funded more than 120 biological laboratories across 30 countries. Tulsi Gabbard said many of these facilities have engaged in research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens — including “dangerous gain-of-function” study that can be used to genetically alter a pathogen and enhance certain traits.

“I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine…ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what “research” is being conducted,” she wrote on X.

The revelation comes alongside newly declassified documents and a major shift in policy from the Donald Trump administration. The US President had signed an executive order in May 2025 to ban federal funding for all global gain-of-function research in “countries of concern”. He has also paused such studies and high-risk pathogen research inside the United States while a review is conducted.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.



In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

Declassified records highlight that over 40 laboratories in Ukraine were involved in handling Soviet-era biological warfare pathogens. These facilities reportedly conducted research on Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs), including anthrax, Ebola, MERS, SARS, and the plague.

“Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth,” Gabbard said.

The report cited instances such as the Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory, which received USD 1,728,822 in funding while its permit for working with specific pathogens remained listed as “in progress.” In response to these findings, President Donald Trump has officially ended federal funding for Gain-of-Function research globally.

DNI Gabbard criticised previous administrations and health officials, alleging that they misled the public regarding the existence of these US-supported biolabs. She reaffirmed the intelligence community’s commitment to locating these labs and securing the pathogens within them to mitigate risks to global health.