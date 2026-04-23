Sam Peak, a policy manager at the Economic Innovation Group, drew attention to the concern among Indian professionals on H-1B visas as long delays and new rules make it harder for them to return to the United States once they leave. The expert said that the issue has not yet received the level of public discussion it requires.

Sam Peak said that many visa holders now face serious uncertainty if they travel outside the US. He narrated a case where an H-1B worker had to wake up at 3.30 am just to try and secure a consular appointment slot, only to get a date as far as August 2027.

US expert expresses concern

He said conversations around H-1B reforms often focus on lottery systems, wages, and fraud prevention, while practical issues like visa stamping delays remain largely ignored, reported The Times Of India.

Peak said US policy changes have made re-entry more difficult. Earlier, Indian visa holders could avoid long waiting times in India by going to US embassies in countries like Canada or other locations with faster processing. That option no longer exists. The US government ended this practice last year, forcing applicants to rely only on consular services in their home country.

Is re-entry into US becoming difficult?

The problem has risen due to policy changes and operational constraints at US consulates in India. Appointment wait times have increased sharply. Many applicants struggle to find available slots even months or years in advance. The removal of third-country visa stamping has added pressure on already stretched consular systems in India, reported TOI.

This situation has made travel risky for H-1B workers. If they leave the US for personal or professional reasons and their visa stamp has expired, they may not return for a long time. Family emergencies or urgent work trips now carry the risk of being stranded outside the US.

Why visa appointments facing backlogs?

The situation worsened after a major disruption in December 2025. US consular offices in India rescheduled all H-1B and H-4 visa appointments. Many appointments shifted to mid-2026. No fresh slots opened for several months, which created a long backlog, reported TOI.

The delays came after the introduction of stricter social media vetting rules for visa applicants. Consular offices reduced the number of interviews they conducted each day to comply with the new requirements.

As a result, hundreds of H-1B visa holders remained stuck in India without clarity on when they could return to the US. Employers faced operational challenges. Some companies allowed employees to work remotely from India, but that option did not solve issues related to time zones, project timelines, and team coordination.

In recent weeks, some appointment slots have started to appear for June and July, but availability remains unpredictable. A few months ago, applicants reported no availability until 2027.