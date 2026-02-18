US authorities have prevented what could’ve been easily developed into a tragic nightmare by arresting a teenager who ran toward the US Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday, February 17 (US time).

The United States Capitol is the seat of the US Congress. Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week.

Charges against potential US Capitol shooting suspect

US Capitol Police (USCP) officers shared the big news via a press release, indicating that the arrest had happened about a year after a similar incident triggered an “active threat exercise” in the very location officers stopped Tuesday’s suspect.

They’ve since identified this week’s suspect as 18-year-old Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia.

The Georgia teen was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition, according to the US Capitol Police.

Authorities further revealed that they hadn’t encountered Camacho before this incident. “He was not on file with the USCP,” they stated. USCP’s Threat Assessment Section is currently investigating to get to the bottom of Camacho’s motive.

As per the police, Carter Camacho was arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday on the Lower West Terrace. He had multiple rounds of ammunition and a tactical style vest on him at the time of the incident.

Officials have also disclosed that they found his SUV in front of the US Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue. A gas mask and a helmet were discovered inside the vehicle.

Police Chief speaks out

“Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect,” said US Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. “These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”

Sullivan divulged at a news conference that the Capitol Police spotted Camacho as he was approaching the building. As they ordered him to drop the weapon, “and “he immediately complied,” said the chief. He also added that the man put down the gun and got on the ground. Subsequently, he was taken into custody.

The Capitol police chief also wondered, “Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers had not been standing guard.

Authorities eventually also said there did not appear to be any other suspects related to the case. No ongoing threat was reported either. Although the area had initially been cleared in light of the development, it has since been reopened.