Amid the India-US trade deal, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said that the United States can no longer dictate terms to India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a historic leader. Carlson challenged Washington’s assumptions about India’s place in the world and criticised US pressure over Russian oil purchases in an exclusive interview with India Today.

‘This is not the India we visited 25 years ago’

Carlson said today’s India is fundamentally different from what it was two decades ago and should no longer be treated as a subordinate power. “This is not the India we visited 25 years ago,” he told India Today Global. “This is a completely different country. And this is not a country to whom you can dictate terms. You negotiate terms,” Carlson added.

Carlson praised Prime Minister Modi, placing him among leaders who will define this era of history. “He’s clearly an amazing person. I’ve always wanted to interview him. I hope I do sometime,” he said. He also added Modi’s impact regardless of political views. “Whether you like Modi or not, Modi is impressive. Nobody doubts that.”

‘US can’t tell India what oil to buy’

Carlson was particularly critical of US attempts to influence India’s foreign policy, including pressure around buying oil from Russia. “Of course the United States can’t dictate to India what oil it should buy,” he said. According to Carlson, many in Washington have failed to accept the new global reality. “Unfortunately, people adjust to reality slowly. Emerging powers aren’t emerging anymore. They’ve arrived.”

Carlson said US pressure tactics belong to an outdated world order, where rising nations were expected to follow Western instructions. He explained that countries like India, China and Russia now operate as independent centres of power, not junior partners. “Whether you like Modi or not, Modi is impressive,” he reiterated in his interview with India Today. “Nobody doubts that.”

Describing the current moment as one of exceptional leadership, Carlson grouped Modi with other strong global figures. “We’re living in a moment of historical leadership,” he said. “Modi, Putin, Trump, Erdogan, MBS, MBZ. These are real people. Books will be written about them.”

Trump’s tariffs: A gamble or negotiation?

Carlson said the aggressive use of tariffs is still an open experiment. “Tariffs hadn’t been used in generations,” he said. “Then Trump announces Liberation Day and uses them as a diplomatic tool. The jury’s out.” Still, Carlson framed the strategy as deal-making rather than punishment. “There’s the opening bid and the real bid. That’s how deals work