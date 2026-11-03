The United States has launched a fresh wave of attacks on Iran on the even of the November 3 midterm elections. According to an exclusive Wall Street Journal report, US officials said that the country’s latest strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday was part of a covert series of other limited attacks Washington has secretly conducted aginst Tehran in recent weeks.

Qeshm Island also houses a huge underground missile site, naval base and a significant desalination plant. It is located at the mouth of the critical maritime waterway Strait of Hormuz, which hasos been at the centre of a spate of hostilities amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Report claims attack on Qeshm Island was ‘defensive’

Some unnamed officials cited in the report claimed that the renewed assaults have been defensive in nature to prevent Iran from attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Even prior to Monday’s reported strikes, Qeshm Island has been the US’ target in the ongoing war, with officials even previously considering seizing it.

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These claims go against Trump publicly slamming the possibility of returning to war with Iran on numerous occasions. Even on Monday, he told reporters, “We had a war with Iran. We won. I don’t know if you even call it a war because we haven’t been doing any fighting for months.” When asked if there were any chances of the US launching another round of attacks on Iran after the midterms, Trump responded “no.”

US officials cited in the new WSJ report, however, suggested otherwise, saying that Washington has actually launched smaller-scale strikes against Iran for several weeks. Explosions around Qeshm Island were also reported on social media that same day.

According to the official IRNA news agency, at least five explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. Residents reported seeing two aircraft flying over the island.

Trump has repeatedly ruled out resuming attacks on Iran

The reported development has to come to light despite US President Donald Trump previously downplaying the possibility of the war’s resumption. At times, he’s even hinted at a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict that began in late February.

“It looks like that’s coming together very nicely,” Trump had said on Monday at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC. “That’s why I guess the oil prices dropped. People found out about it.

These remarks, in turn, followed his comments on Truth Social, where he signalled progress in talks with Iran, saying that a deal with Tehran “could happen.” He also added that “Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible.”

Furthermore, WSJ’s report citing US officials contradicts Trump’s own commitment about having no plans to launch an attack on Iran before the US midterm congressional elections. Last month, he insisted in a post on Truth Social that Washington was engaging in “productive discussions” with Iran, and the US “will not be attacking Iran ​at any time prior to the midterm elections to be held in ​the United States on November 3rd.”

Even while speaking to reporters at a Halloween party at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, the MAGA leader asserted on Saturday that the US was in no hurry to resume military strikes on Iran. However, at the same time, he claimed that targeting the country’s remaining nuclear sites wouldn’t be an arduous move, as his administration could simply do that in 10 minues.

As he again reiterated that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, the POTUS said his administration has already “knocked out” the Iranian Navy, Air Force, the country’s military equipment and nuclear plans.

“We’ve knocked out their nuclear,” Trump told reporters, maintaining a calm look. “We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes.”

While direct negotiations between the US and Iran have been at a standstill amid the eight-month war, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that “progress” has been made in indirect talks between the two sides.

“Trump and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more,” he said.

Where does Iran stand?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the other hand, also said recently that his country is committed to resolving tensions through dialogue. And yet, Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasised that they are also prepared for war.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ​Navy said two ‌oil tankers “exploded” after hitting mines while passing through an “unauthorised route” in the Hormuz Strait, according to Iranian state media. The country has already imposed restrictions on vessels crossing the passage, as it seeks to assert control over the waterway.

On the flips side, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said that Iran is ready to reopen the strait in two days if the US agrees to its demands, including lifting sanctions on Iran adn releasing frozen Iranian assets.

“If Iran’s legitimate demands are accepted and implemented, it would be possible to put the entire plan into operation within two days, restore security to the Strait of Hormuz, and initiate the negotiation process,” Mr. Baghaei told reporters on Monday. “⁠The realisation of this depends entirely on Washington’s will and decision.”

