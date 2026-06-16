A routine test mission turned into a tragedy on Monday when a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California. All eight people on board were killed.

The aircraft, valued at around $85 million and capable of carrying nuclear weapons, went down at about 11:20 am local time. A huge explosion followed the crash, resulting in a massive plume of black smoke into the sky.

Video | Eight killed after B-52 bomber crashes at California air base

In an initial statement, Edwards Air Force Base said the B-52 crashed shortly after takeoff while carrying eight people on a routine test mission. “An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m.. Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel,” the statement said.

Several hours later, the base confirmed that all eight occupants had died.

Images and videos shared on social media showed a giant column of black smoke rising from the crash site. Some webcam footage also captured the smoke from a considerable distance away.

BREAKING: A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base, triggering an emergency response.



Emergency crews rushed to the scene as thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage scattered across the desert airfield.



More details, including… pic.twitter.com/JRx3R4ElJW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026

Military personnel, civilians among those killed

Speaking at a press conference, Colonel James Hayes described the accident as “tragic and unsurvivable.” Hayes said those on board included uniformed military personnel, government civilians and government contractors. He added that the aircraft was carrying out a test mission when it crashed.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash. Hayes said it could take several months before officials know exactly what happened. He also noted that similar flight tests are conducted every day.

🚨 BREAKING: EIGHT crewmembers are now believed to be dead after a devastating US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crash at Edwards Air Force Base, California — CNN



It was on a routine test mission, and crashed shortly after takeoff.



Rest in peace, heroes and patriots 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xfj41RPLKw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

Airfield shut down after crash

Soon after the accident, Edwards Air Force Base announced that emergency crews had responded to the scene and were continuing rescue and recovery operations. In a later update, the base said the airfield had been closed, and all incoming aircraft were being diverted elsewhere.

“The airfield has been closed, and all inbound aircraft are being diverted. All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations,” the base said.

About the B-52 Stratofortress

The B-52 Stratofortress has been in service with the US Air Force since 1955. Designed and built by Boeing, it remains one of America’s most recognisable long-range bombers.

The aircraft can carry up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and has a range of roughly 8,800 miles without refuelling. During landing, it uses a large 90-foot drag parachute weighing around 185 pounds to help slow the aircraft.

Located in California’s Mojave Desert, it also gained attention as the filming location for the opening test-flight sequence in Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise’s character Maverick pushes an experimental aircraft to Mach 10.