The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Louisiana’s congressional map on Wednesday, ruling that the state unconstitutionally created a second majority-Black House district. The decision marks a major moment in the long-running debate over race and redistricting and could shape how electoral maps are drawn across the country.

The case centered on Louisiana’s 2024 map, which lawmakers adopted after lower courts ordered the state to add another majority-Black district. Judges had said the earlier map likely violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by weakening the voting power of Black residents. African Americans make up about one-third of the state’s population, yet under the earlier map, they had only one district where they could elect a candidate of their choice.

Details of case

State officials, backed by Donald Trump’s administration, said that the new map relied too heavily on race and amounted to an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, reported New York Post. They said the Fourteenth Amendment does not allow districts to be drawn mainly based on race, even to comply with federal voting laws.

During oral arguments, principal deputy solicitor general Hashim Mooppan told the justices, “If these were white Democrats, there’s no reason to think they would have a second district, none.” He added, “Because these Democrats happen to be Black, they get a second district. If they were all white, we would all agree they wouldn’t get the same.”

A majority of the court agreed with that reasoning. All six conservative justices voted to strike down the map, reported New York Post. Writing for the court, Justice Samuel Alito said the state had placed too much emphasis on race when drawing district lines.

However, the ruling stopped short of dismantling Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Many civil rights advocates had feared the court might weaken or invalidate the provision altogether.

What does this mean for future elections?

Justice Alito wrote that compliance with Section 2 can still justify considering race in some cases. “Correctly understood, (Section) 2 does not impose liability at odds with the Constitution,” he said. He added that Louisiana should not have faced legal penalties over its earlier 2022 map.

The court had taken an unusual step before issuing the ruling. It asked both sides to reframe their arguments to include not only the Fourteenth Amendment but also the Fifteenth Amendment, which bars racial discrimination in voting.

The decision may open the door for Republican-led states to redraw maps in their favor. An analysis by Democratic-leaning groups suggested that up to 19 congressional districts in the South and Midwest could shift toward Republicans because of the ruling, reported New York Post.

Still, the immediate impact on the 2026 mid-term elections remains uncertain. Redrawing districts takes time and often leads to new legal battles. Democrats currently hold hopes of regaining control of the House, and changes to district maps may or may not happen quickly enough to alter that outlook.