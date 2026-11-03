US President Donald Trump’s approval rating remained close to its lowest level ahead of Tuesday’s congressional midterm elections, with many voters seeing their vote as a way to oppose the Republican president, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

The poll found that Democrats were leading Republicans by eight percentage points in the race for Congress. Around 46% of registered voters said they would vote for Democrats, compared with 38% who preferred Republicans.

The findings show growing challenges for Trump’s Republican Party as voters remain concerned about the rising cost of living and higher fuel prices. The increase in fuel prices has followed the war with Iran, launched by Trump in February.

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However, the Democratic lead was slightly smaller than the 11-point advantage recorded in a Reuters/Ipsos poll a week earlier.

The generic ballot question measures which party voters across the country would prefer to control Congress. However, it does not reflect the differences between individual states and districts, which will decide control of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

Trump approval rating remains close to record low

The poll found that only 32% of respondents approved of the job Trump was doing as president. The figure was unchanged from a week earlier and just above his lowest recorded approval rating of 31%, reported two weeks ago.

Trump is not contesting the election himself, but his role has remained central to the campaigns. Among independent registered voters, 50% said their vote in the congressional elections was a vote against Trump. Only 13% said they were voting in support of him, while 33% said the president had no influence on their decision.

The rising cost of living has also emerged as a major concern for voters. Around 78% said it would be either a very important or the most important factor in deciding how they vote.

When asked which party would handle the cost of living better, 43% picked Democrats, compared with 32% who chose Republicans.

Democratic voters also appeared more eager to cast their ballots. Around 49% of Democratic voters said they were “very enthusiastic” about voting this year, compared with 33% of Republican voters. Democrats are hoping this difference will help them bring more voters to polling stations.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,765 US adults online and had a margin of error of two percentage points.

Democrats aim to regain control of Congress

Candidates from both parties made their final appeals to voters on Monday, just a day before the midterm elections.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested on Tuesday.

Democrats are widely expected to have a better chance of taking control of the House, where every seat is up for election. However, their path to winning the Senate is more difficult, with the party facing challenges in Alaska and Michigan.

Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers and are fighting to retain them.

The outcome will have a major impact on Trump’s ability to govern during the final two years of his presidency. If Republicans lose control of either chamber, Democrats will have greater power to block his plans and investigate his administration.

Winning control of the Senate would also allow Democrats to block Trump’s nominees for federal courts, including the Supreme Court.

Early voting has already reached a record high, with around 57 million votes cast in person or by mail by Monday afternoon. This is higher than the 45 million votes cast during the entire 2022 midterm elections.

Trump spends final campaign speech discussing Washington projects

Trump spent much of his final major speech before election day talking about renovation work at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

The pool had reopened after several months of repairs and is among the public works projects Trump has focused on since returning to the White House.

During his final appearance, Trump spent more than 20 minutes discussing details of the renovation, including pipes, joints, caulking, granite resurfacing, algae and leaks.

“So we have a lot of great things planned for Washington, and I could get into the nation, but for that you don’t have enough time,” Trump said.

He also spoke about the grass at the White House, a new helipad for Marine One, a golf course and plans to build a triumphal arch. The arch project is facing a legal challenge.

Trump briefly turned to the elections, urging voters to support Republicans.

“When you vote, remember: A party that hates America cannot be allowed to rule over the people who built our country,” he said.

Trump administration faces legal challenges over election

The Trump administration has also tried to intervene in election-related disputes in California and Alaska.

In California, the US Supreme Court on Monday rejected the administration’s request to temporarily stop the state from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters.

Federal officials had claimed that the voters were likely not US citizens.

California argued that the federal lawsuit could prevent around 20,000 people from voting based on unclear allegations. The state also said the process used to identify suspected non-citizens was prone to errors.

The Supreme Court rejected the administration’s request to block the counting of these ballots.

A US judge also ordered the Trump administration on Monday to stop demanding that California separate ballots cast by people whose names appeared on lists of suspected non-citizens.

The legal fight came after the Justice Department attempted to intervene in the state’s election process shortly before voting day.