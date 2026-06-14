US President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday by hosting a UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn. The event will host thousands of spectators, top administration officials, Republican lawmakers and members of Trump’s Cabinet in a temporary arena set up on the White House grounds.

The celebration will unfold at a time when Trump faces mounting challenges at home and abroad, including an ongoing conflict involving Iran, concerns about the economy and growing questions about his public approval ratings, reported Associated Press.

The UFC event will feature seven fights that stretched late into the night. Organisers decorated a large arena beneath “The Claw,” a giant metal structure equipped with lights, sound systems and massive video screens, reported AP. Thousands more people will gather near the Ellipse to watch the fights on large outdoor displays.

Dana White described the event as unprecedented. “This event is a one of one, incredible event. I love it,” White said during a promotional gathering at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the fights.

Why did Trump choose a UFC event for his birthday?

The White House celebration shows Trump’s close relationship with UFC and his admiration for combat sports. Throughout his political career, Trump frequently attended UFC events and maintained a strong friendship with Dana White.

The president also tied the event to broader celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. However, many observers viewed the gathering primarily as a birthday celebration centered on Trump himself, reported AP.

The importance of the event became clear when organisers adjusted the schedule of the G7 summit in France to allow Trump to attend the UFC celebration before travelling overseas for meetings with world leaders.

White House spokesperson Allison Schuster called the event a fitting national celebration. “The fight will be one of the most entertaining nights in American history,” Schuster said, as reported by AP. “Having this spectacle take place at the people’s house on Flag Day during our nations’ semiquincentennial anniversary is a fitting tribute,” she added.

However, weather may disrupt the event. Forecasters warned of possible storms on Sunday evening. “I’m sick and tired of hearing about the weather,” White said before admitting that he would rather hold future UFC events indoors.

What challenges will likely shadow Trump’s birthday celebration?

Despite the festive atmosphere, some issues may continue to dominate Washington. Trump is facing a growing pressure over the conflict involving Iran. Although discussions aimed at ending the conflict appeared to move forward, negotiators still needed to resolve key details before reaching a final agreement.

At the same time, another controversy unfolded near the White House. Workers removed Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center after a court ruled that naming the institution after the president exceeded legal limits.

The event also came as public debate continued over Trump’s health and age. Trump recently surpassed former President Joe Biden as the oldest person elected president of the United States. When Biden turned 80 in November 2022, he marked the occasion with a private family brunch at the White House, reported AP.

Questions about age and fitness for office have followed both leaders. An April Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that fewer than half of American adults believed Trump possessed the mental sharpness or physical health needed to serve effectively as president.

Trump’s allies rejected those concerns. Former White House physician and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson defended the president’s health. “Stamina, focus, and strength are exceptional and on display every day. Claims to the contrary are pure fiction,” Jackson said, reported AP.

Beyond health concerns, Trump also faces economic and political challenges. High gas prices, worries about inflation and declining approval ratings have created difficulties for the administration. Some critics say that the White House UFC event served as a distraction from those problems, reported AP.

Mike Fontaine, a classics professor at Cornell University, compared the spectacle to public entertainment used by rulers in ancient Rome. “This is all distraction,” Fontaine said, according to AP report.

“This is a classic strategy. In ancient Rome, the phrase would be, ‘bread and circuses,'” he added. Fontaine said that the event combined Trump’s political style with his ability to attract public attention through dramatic displays and entertainment.

Still, supporters view the celebration as another example of Trump’s unique approach to politics and public engagement. According to court filings by the National Park Service, government agencies devoted significant resources and manpower to support the event. The filings stated that over $60 million and tens of thousands of labor hours went into preparations.

The UFC earlier announced that World Liberty Financial would sponsor a special $250,000 bonus pool for winning fighters, reported AP. The cryptocurrency company has ties to the Trump family and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.