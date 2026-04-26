Trump evacuated LIVE Updates: ‘This wasn’t the first assassin’ – Trump asks US to resolve differences after White House dinner shooting
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security
‘Not the first assassin’ Trump asks US to resolve differences after White House dinner shooting
US President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night as shots rang out at the venue. First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and numerous Trump administration officials attending the event were also evacuated amid the loud commotion. The POTUS is scheduled to address a presser shortly.
According to a Reuters update, a man armed with a shotgun had tried to breach security during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Officials said An FBI official told Reuters that an individual armed with a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent. The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.All federal officials, including Trump, were safe.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump wrote on Truth Social about an hour after he was rushed from the event.
Live Updates
08:22 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Trump calls for tougher security measures, makes case for his ballroom construction plans
Trump called for tougher security measures --- saying that “today, we need levels of security that probably nobody has ever seen before.” He cited the incident as a reason why planned White House ballroom was necessary.
“It’s not a particularly secure building, and I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House,” Trump said during his news conference.
“It’s actually a larger room, and it’s much more secure. It’s got drone proof. It’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That’s why Secret Service, that’s why the military are demanding it.”
08:18 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Trump: ‘I fought like hell to stay’
The president also reiterated that he had wanted to continue the dinner, saying, “I fought like hell to stay.”
He said in an earlier social media post that law enforcement officials wanted the dinner to end.
“I was watching to see what was happening,” Trump said of what was going through his head when he heard the noise.
08:16 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Suspect had had multiple weapons, bulletproof vest: Trump
US President Donald Trump said A man armed with multiple weapons and wearing a bulletproof vest charged a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. A law enforcement officer was wounded during the incident but 'saved' by his security gear.
“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.
08:12 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Trump says suspect was armed with multiple weapons
Trump, during a White House press briefing, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a good bulletproof vest.
“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.
08:11 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Trump posts videos, photos of purported shooter
President Donald Trump has posted photos on Truth Social of a man lying down on the ground at the Washington Hilton --- seemingly the shooting suspect. He also shared surveillance footage of a man running past the security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. Agents can be seen drawing their guns and appeared to start firing in the clip.
08:09 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Trump begins press conference
US President Donald Trump is starting a press briefing after the shooting incident. He was flanked by his acting attorney general, the homeland security secretary and the F.B.I. director as the address began.
08:06 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
FBI confirms shooting suspect in custody - What we know
The FBI has formally confirmed that the suspect is in custody. The statement said that the National Capital Response Squad of the bureau’s Washington Field Office had responded to the Hilton.
According to a CNN update, authorities have identified the suspected gunman as a 30-year-old male from California.
07:57 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
US Secret Service officer was shot, bullet hits protective gear
An FBI official told Reuters that an individual armed with a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent. The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.
Authorities have confirmed that all federal officials, including Donald Trump, were safe.
07:55 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Videos show POTUS being rushed out by Secret Service
Visuals shared online showed heavily armed Secret Service agents and other authorities swarming the banquet hall.
“Out of the way, sir!” someone was heard yelling, while others were asked to duck.
Another clip showed agents screaming that shots had been fired.
07:42 (IST) 26 Apr 2026
Shots fired at White House dinner, Trump evacuated
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security.