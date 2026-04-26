‘Not the first assassin’

Trump asks US to resolve differences after White House dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association ⁠dinner ​by Secret Service agents on Saturday night as shots rang out at the venue. First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and numerous Trump administration officials attending ⁠the event were also evacuated amid the loud commotion. The POTUS is scheduled to address a presser shortly.

According to a Reuters update, a man armed with a shotgun had tried to breach security during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Officials said An FBI official told Reuters that an individual armed ⁠with ​a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent. The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, ​the ​official said.All federal officials, including Trump, ⁠were safe.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump wrote on Truth Social about an hour after he was rushed from the event.

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