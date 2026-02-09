Just days after present-day US President Donald Trump’s social media featuring former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, was flagged as racist, the Super Bowl 60 elicited starkly contrasting reactions from both American leaders on social media.

While the MAGA leader opted to slander Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s performance, the Democratic politician kept things clean and simple on X in a post-Super Bowl reaction. However, that’s not to say that Obama didn’t openly back Latin artist (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) ahead of his show.

Trump’s reaction to Super Bowl 60

Issuing an inflammatory statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump largely focussed on spewing hate against the official Halftime Show headliner. His fuming response to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance inevitably aligned with prior expectations.

The Latin mega-star’s blatant anti-Trump critique and verbal attacks on the MAGA leader’s declaration of federal immigration operations across the country had already pit the conservative crowd against him.

On Sunday, Bad Bunny scripted history as the first Latin artist to deliver a Super Bowl primarily in Spanish and put Puerto Rican pride on display at the biggest football night of the year. However, it didn’t stop Trump from viciously attacking the singer on social media.

Criticising Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Trump called it the “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER,” on Truth Social. Branding it a “slap in the face” to the US,” he claimed there is “nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show.”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the USA, and all over the World,” he added.

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule.”

In addition to proudly putting his Puerto Rican identity on display, Grammy-winning Bad Bunny concluded his performance by showcasing the countries that make up the Americas, including Chile, Canada and his own birthplace, Puerto Rico.

Barack Obama on Super Bowl 2026

Ex-president Obama steered clear from commenting on any performances on X. He simply extended his warmhearted wishes to the Super Bowl winners, the Seattle Seahawks.

“Congratulations to the Super Bowl champion @Seahawks! This defense was special,” he wrote on X. “MVP Kenneth Walker was dominant. And Sam Darnold gave us one of the best comeback stories in a long time. Enjoy the celebration.”

While his initial post-Super Bowl reaction didn’t mention the Latin star, Obama’s foundation had already voiced is support to the artist ahead of the Halftime performance.

Highlighting the former president’s favourite Bad Bunny songs over the years, the post from the Obama Foundation said, “From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!”

From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl! pic.twitter.com/jzTrS8oudd — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 8, 2026

Trump vs Obama: Racist social media outrage

Sunday’s Super Bowl reactions flooded the Internet just days after Trump shared a racist post about the first African American president of the US. Published on Truth Social as part of his overnight social media streak, the post featured the Obamas as primates in a jungle.

On Friday, the post was ultimately deleted, but Trump refused to apologise for the post. “I didn’t make a mistake,” he said.

The post’s removal, in turn, came hours after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed “fake outrage” over Trump’s post, as many, including Republicans, raged against the offensive post.

After being hit with massive backlash, the Thursday post elicited a rare admission on the part of the White House. The Truth Social misstep was ultimately blamed on a staffer.