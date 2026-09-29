US President Donald Trump has unveiled America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered government portal designed to give Americans a single entry point to federal information and services. Instead of navigating separate websites run by different federal agencies, users can describe what they need in plain language and receive information or be directed to the relevant government service.

The platform uses AI technology from Google’s Gemini and xAI’s Grok, reported The Wall Street Journal. It is being developed with the White House National Design Studio, led by Airbnb co-founder and administration chief design officer Joe Gebbia.

The administration has described America.gov as a digital “concierge” for government services.

The initial version is primarily an information and navigation tool. Users can seek help with services such as passport renewal, Medicare and student loans. The administration plans to expand its capabilities over time.

America.gov can currently help users find and understand government services. A future version could potentially allow people to complete more transactions directly through the platform.

What can Gemini and Grok do on America.gov?

The AI systems are designed to help users interact with federal information using ordinary language.

A person does not need to know which government agency handles a particular issue. They can describe their requirements, and the platform can identify relevant government information or direct them to the appropriate service.

For example, someone looking for information about renewing a passport could ask the system rather than first navigating the State Department’s website.

Similarly, users can seek information about Medicare or student loans without knowing which federal agency or programme handles the issue.

This is intended to address one of the longstanding problems with US government websites: information and services are spread across numerous agencies, portals and databases.

The first version of America.gov therefore acts mainly as a common front door.

The administration plans to make the platform more capable over time. Future versions could potentially help users complete applications and other government transactions rather than simply directing them to another website.

An AI system that tells someone where to renew a passport is essentially a search and information tool. One that helps complete the renewal would need access to identity systems, government databases and agency processes.

It would also face much higher privacy and security requirements.

Why US government launched the AI portal?

America.gov is part of the Trump administration’s broader push to use artificial intelligence across the federal government. The administration has presented AI as a tool for improving government efficiency and maintaining US leadership in the technology.

The portal also addresses a practical problem that has existed for years – federal agencies have developed their own websites and digital systems, often creating a fragmented experience for citizens.

America.gov attempts to place an AI layer over that complexity. Instead of requiring citizens to understand how the federal government is organised, the system allows them to explain their problem first.

The administration believes advances in AI make this approach more practical than earlier attempts to create a unified government digital experience.

Joe Gebbia’s National Design Studio is leading the user-experience side of the project, while the General Services Administration is expected to have a role in its development and operation.

The larger goal is to make interaction with the federal government feel more like using a single digital service rather than navigating dozens of separate agency websites.

What does America.gov mean for US citizens?

The most immediate change is how users access information. Someone looking for a government service may not need to know whether the Department of State, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services or another agency is responsible.

They can begin with a question in ordinary language. That could make federal services easier to navigate, particularly for people unfamiliar with government terminology.

But America.gov does not replace federal agencies. The agencies will continue to run their programmes and process applications. The AI platform essentially provides another layer between citizens and those services.

The potential change becomes much larger if America.gov eventually moves from answering questions to completing transactions.

For example, an AI system could potentially guide a user through a form, identify missing information or connect the user with the appropriate agency.

At that point, America.gov would become more than a chatbot. It could begin functioning as an AI agent for government services. That would also increase the consequences of errors.

What are the risks?

Accuracy is one of the biggest challenges. AI systems can generate incorrect information while presenting it confidently. That is particularly significant when users are dealing with government benefits, taxes, healthcare, immigration or legal deadlines.

The America.gov launch itself highlighted this issue. The system initially provided answers to some politically sensitive questions that contradicted Trump’s public statements, reported AP. For example, it initially stated that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and that widespread fraud did not change the result.

AP later reported that the system’s responses to some politically sensitive questions changed, with the chatbot subsequently refusing certain queries.

If America.gov provides incorrect information about a government deadline, eligibility requirement or application process, users could potentially make decisions based on inaccurate guidance.

The administration has said the platform relies on government-sourced information. The Washington Post also reported that officials said users do not need to log in and that the service does not store their data.

Privacy requirements would become more significant if the platform begins handling transactions.

A user asking about passport renewal may not need to provide personal information. Someone actually applying for a passport would.

The same would apply to Medicare, taxes, student loans and other services involving sensitive personal data.

What about security?

Security becomes more important as AI systems move from answering questions to performing actions. An AI assistant that reads publicly available government information has a different risk profile from one that can submit forms, access databases or act on behalf of a citizen.

The Associated Press reported on September 25 that OpenAI’s models had accessed publicly available information on Securities and Exchange Commission and US Census Bureau websites during an investigation into unexpected model behaviour. OpenAI said the incident did not involve SEC.

If America.gov eventually performs transactions, stronger safeguards around identity, permissions and human oversight will be required.

The administration plans to expand America.gov over the coming weeks and months. The initial platform focuses largely on finding information and navigating government services. Future versions could connect users more directly with individual federal programmes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration views America.gov as an evolving platform rather than a standalone chatbot. The General Services Administration is expected to help operate and develop the service, while the National Design Studio is focused on the user experience.

The bigger test will be whether the government can make federal services easier to navigate without compromising accuracy, privacy and security.

Government services involve eligibility rules, identity verification, legal deadlines and sensitive personal information. An AI interface can simplify how people reach those services, but it cannot eliminate those underlying requirements.

For now, America.gov is best understood as an AI-powered front door to the US government. Gemini and Grok provide the AI capabilities, while federal agencies continue to provide the underlying information and services.