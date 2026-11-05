With US midterm elections granting the Democratic Party control over the US Congress, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have shared their takes on what led to their Republican Party’s massive defeat in the November 3 congressional race. The POTUS initially blamed high costs, especially gas prices, triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, instead of the full-fledged, months-long war.

However, he has since slightly changed his tune, partially blaming the war for the GOP’s sweeping losses across the country. Despite the acknowledgment, Trump remains unapologetic about his decision to have launched a military campaign against Iran in late February.

Vance, on the other hand, mentioned four top issues, including the Iran war, that distanced voters from Republican candidates on Tuesday.

Trump admits Iran war played a role in Republican midterm loss

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal after the midterms, he said that the West Asia conflict “was a piece of it.” Meanwhile, shortly before that, he had told Fox News, “I don’t think it was the war (with Iran). I think it was the gas prices.”

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He added, “Bottom line, they were not able … to get the votes. Democrats did a good job … they’ve been fighting me a long time. … I feel badly for a lot of very good Republicans.”

Gas prices hit an all-time high for any Election Day in the US on November 3, reaching around $4.15 per gallon, according to the AAA Fuel Prices tracker. The previous record was set on Election Day 2022 when gas prices averaged $3.75 a gallon, according to US government data.

Trump previously put the onus of the GOP loss on Fox News. In a string of posts on Truth Social, he blamed the news network, saying that it “bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition.”

Despite a growing volume of the general American public blaming Trump and his handling of the economy in his second term, the MAGA leader refused to accept any blame directed towards him for the midterm defeats.

In a recent Fox News interaction, he insisted that it was the candidates’ fault as they “just didn’t inspire the people to get out and vote.” At the same time, he stressed that had he been on the ballot, people would have got out. Ironically, many candidates who lost the Tuesday race, including South Carolina’s Darline Graham, Texas’ Ken Paxton and Georgia’s Mike Collins, were hand-picked by Trump himself.

JD Vance breaks with Trump, lists 4 reasons why they lost

While Trump has long defended the US’ military action on Iran and dismissed public outcry about rising costs of living, Vice President JD Vance said that even many of the POTUS’ old supporters turned to Democratic candidates on Tuesday for various reasons.

Vance openly blamed his party’s midterm defeat on the Iran war in a rather lengthy social media statement. As a potential 2028 presidential contender, he cited an unnamed pollster, saying voters identified four major issues that need to be addressed if Republicans hope to win people’s trust back. These include the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing the country’s relationship with Israel.

“The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote. “The president himself said so last night.”

As has long been reported about Vance’s stance on the conflict, the vice president again clarified that the decision to go to war was a political mistake.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he said. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

When asked about Vance’s remarks, Trump told reporters, “I know how he feels about it. I think it was — I think it was fine.”

“I knew that when I went in, and we stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon.”