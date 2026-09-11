US President Donald Trump’s administration will send $500 refunds to nearly 1 million Americans enrolled in Obamacare health insurance plans, according to a White House announcement.

The payments will go to eligible people in 30 states that use the federal health insurance marketplace, Healthcare.gov. The White House said the refunds will begin in October 2026.

The administration describes the payments as a return of excess Obamacare exchange fees that were passed on to consumers through insurance premiums. It said the fees collected under the Biden administration exceeded the amount required to operate the federal exchange.

The payments will primarily go to people who did not receive federal premium subsidies. That includes people with incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level, who generally do not qualify for subsidies, besides those between 100% and 400% of the poverty level who did not receive subsidies, Reuters reported.

But not every Obamacare enrollee will receive the $500 payment. Eligibility depends on the type of marketplace used, income and whether the person received premium assistance.

Who qualifies for the $500 Obamacare refund?

The most important condition is that a person must have an Obamacare plan through the federal marketplace and meet the administration’s refund criteria.

The payments will primarily go to people earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level who did not qualify for premium subsidies, The White House said in a statement. Some people earning between 100% and 400% of the poverty level could also qualify if they did not receive subsidies, Reuters reported.

Income alone, therefore, does not determine eligibility. A person should also be enrolled in a qualifying Obamacare plan through Healthcare.gov and fall within the group identified by the administration.

The White House said it has already identified the people who qualify. Based on the information released so far, eligible consumers do not appear to need to submit a new application.

The first payments are expected to go out in October 2026. The administration has not announced a separate application process for claiming the money.

The refund is different from an Obamacare premium subsidy. Premium subsidies help eligible consumers pay their monthly insurance premiums. The $500 payment is being described by the Trump administration as a refund of excess fees that were incorporated into premiums.

Which 30 states are covered?

The programme applies to the 30 states that use the federal exchange for their Obamacare marketplaces:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

People who bought Obamacare coverage through states that operate their own marketplaces are not included in this particular refund programme.

That distinction is important because Obamacare does not operate through one single marketplace nationwide. The federal government operates Healthcare.gov in some states, while others run their own exchanges.

On August 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said that 21 states had their own state-based exchanges for the 2026 plan year.

States such as California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada and New Jersey therefore do not appear on the White House’s list of 30 states covered by the refund programme.

Why is Trump calling it an Obamacare refund?

The payment is linked to the fees insurers pay for using the federal Obamacare marketplace.

Insurers selling ACA plans through Healthcare.gov pay the government a user fee. The money helps finance the operation of Healthcare.gov, its call centre and grants for organisations that help consumers enrol in health plans.

The fee is set as a percentage of premiums. The rate was 1.5% for the 2025 plan year and rose to 2.5% for 2026, Reuters reported.

Trump’s administration later reduced the fee to 1.9% for the 2027 plan year under a rule issued in May 2026.

Consumers do not receive a separate bill for the fee. Insurers include the cost in their premiums. The White House argues that consumers therefore paid more than necessary and that the government accumulated excess funds. The administration says Trump has decided to return those funds to eligible consumers.

Health policy experts have offered a more cautious interpretation. Cynthia Cox, director of the Affordable Care Act programme at health policy research group KFF, told Reuters that an exchange-fee surplus does not necessarily mean consumers were overcharged.

Cox attributed the surplus in part to the Trump administration cutting spending on programmes such as navigator assistance while continuing to collect the fee. She also told Reuters that she knew of no previous example of the government refunding these particular exchange user fees directly to consumers.

When will the $500 Obamacare refunds arrive?

The White House said eligible Americans will begin receiving the payments in October 2026. The administration has already identified the eligible recipients. However, the government has not publicly provided a detailed schedule showing when individual consumers will receive their payments.

The White House describes the refund as $500 per eligible person, rather than per household. The total payment could therefore depend on the number of eligible individuals in a household.

The programme is expected to cover nearly 1 million Americans. At $500 per person, that would represent close to $500 million in payments if the full group receives the stated amount.

The refunds are separate from Trump’s other payment proposals and are tied specifically to the administration’s treatment of federal Obamacare exchange fees.

People who bought coverage through a state-based exchange are outside this particular programme.

The White House has described the payment as a return of excess fees to consumers, while health policy experts have questioned whether the fee surplus necessarily means consumers were overcharged.