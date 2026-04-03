A report by The Atlantic says there are ongoing discussions about a possible shake-up involving some key names. These include FBI Director Kash Patel, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. People familiar with what’s happening behind closed doors said nothing has been finalised yet. The timing remains unclear, and President Donald Trump has not made a final call on whether these officials will stay or go.

Trump to fire FBI chief Kash Patel?

The mood inside the administration has been tense, especially after recent high-profile exits. Earlier, Pam Bondi was removed from her position. That move came soon after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was also fired last month. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently removed General Randy George, the chief of staff of the Army.

These back-to-back decisions have left many senior officials on edge. According to the report, several cabinet members and top aides have been constantly checking their phones, worried they could be next.

Kash Patel’s tenure has been under scrutiny for a long time now. By December 2025, the agency he leads was described as being “internally paralyzed by fear.” A detailed 115-page report by a group of current and former FBI officials said Patel was “in over his head,” and described the FBI as a “rudderless ship.”

Apart from internal criticism, Patel has also faced public backlash. He has been accused of misusing a government jet, paid for by taxpayers, to attend events where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was performing. In another controversial move, he reportedly used elite FBI SWAT agents to provide her personal security during public appearances.

The report clearly says that “President Trump had not yet made up his mind”, and it’s still unclear when, or even if, these officials will actually be removed.

Why Trump has changed his approach?

For the past few months, there had been a clear rule inside the administration, no major removals before the US midterm elections in November. However, report now suggests that Trump’s falling support, especially after the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, may have forced a rethink. The political pressure appears to have changed the plan, and more sackings could now happen even before the elections.

Why Bondi and Noem were removed

DOJ head Pam Bondi’s exit is being linked to her handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Interestingly, Trump’s post on Truth Social did not mention this issue at all and instead presented her departure as a resignation. However, reports say the president had been unhappy with her for some time, not just over Epstein, but also because she had not gone after his political opponents as aggressively as he wanted.

Kristi Noem’s removal, on the other hand, came after a “culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures,” according to few officials. These included fallout in Minnesota, a controversial ad campaign, allegations of infidelity, staff mismanagement, and frequent clashes with agencies like CBP and ICE.