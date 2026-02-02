US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a picture of Delhi’s India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social, calling the monument as a “beautiful triumphal arch.”

“India’s beautiful triumphal arch, ours will be the greatest of all,” Trump wrote alongside the image.

According to the Washington Post, Trump is planning to build a massive new triumphal arch ‘Arc de Trump’ in Washington DC to mark the 250th anniversary of US’ independence.

The proposed monument would be at an elevation of 250 foot tall, overlooking the Potomac River. The proposed monument, tentatively named the Independence Arch, would be significantly larger than many of Washington’s most notable landmarks, according to the Washington Post.

‘I’d like it to be the biggest one of all’

In a recent interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated his ambition for the project, saying “I’d like it to be the biggest one of all.”

Trump has also considered smaller versions of the proposed arch, including designs measuring 165 feet and 123 feet in height, which he reportedly shared at a dinner last year.

However, The Washington Post reported that the POTUS has favoured the largest 250-foot option, arguing that its sheer size would impress visitors.

The outlet added that Trump believes a height of “250 for 250″ would be the most fitting way to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary.

ALSO READ Donald Trump speaks with PM Modi, confirms US ambassador to India Sergio Gor

He has also outlined a timeline for the construction of the monument, according to Politico, saying that he hoped construction of the arch could begin within two months.

What is the latest status of the project?

The White House officials have yet to release final design plans or submit them to the necessary federal review panels.

The proposed site for the monument, Memorial Circle, is controlled by the National Park Service, meaning any construction would require multiple layers of approval.