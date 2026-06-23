US president Donald Trump has signed two executive orders aimed at speeding up America’s quantum technology ambitions. The measures seek to speed up the development of commercially useful quantum computers before the end of his term and strengthen the government’s defences against future cyber threats posed by the technology.

One of the orders sets an ambitious goal of developing a quantum computer “powerful enough for scientific research” by 2028. The White House said the target could help usher in “a new era of commercial capabilities” for the emerging technology.

In a fact sheet released alongside the orders, the White House said quantum computing is “on the verge of a massive commercial breakthrough.” Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said the US would be “investing in American quantum leadership like never before.”

While the White House says the move is meant to help the United States stay ahead of China in a critical technology race, experts in Europe and other parts of the world are worried about another consequence, a growing global battle for quantum talent.

A quantum computer in the next two years

One of the executive orders focuses on accelerating the development of a powerful quantum computer that can be used for scientific research.

Quantum computers work very differently from traditional computers. By using the principles of quantum physics, they can solve certain highly complex problems much faster than even today’s most advanced supercomputers.

Scientists believe such machines could lead to major breakthroughs in areas such as materials science, drug development, chemistry and artificial intelligence. “Quantum breakthroughs mean innovation, economic growth, national security that will benefit the American people for decades to come,” said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office.

At the same time, the technology also raises security concerns because future quantum computers may be capable of breaking many of the encryption systems currently used to protect sensitive information.

Protecting government systems from future cyber threats

To address those concerns, Trump’s second executive order focuses on cybersecurity.

The order sets a goal for key US government computer systems to shift to post-quantum cryptography by 2030 or 2031. These new forms of encryption are designed to remain secure even against attacks from powerful quantum computers.

Officials fear that once quantum computing becomes advanced enough, hackers could potentially crack existing encryption systems and gain access to protected government, military and commercial data.

The administration said the new measures are intended to ensure that the US remains prepared for those future threats.

Pentagon asked to deploy quantum sensors by 2028

The executive orders also direct the Pentagon to begin deploying quantum sensors by 2028. These sensors could have important military uses. They can help aircraft navigate in areas where GPS signals have been disrupted or blocked, a common concern during military conflicts.

“There’s lots of interesting things quantum sensing can bring before quantum computing,” said Matthew Kinsella, chief executive of quantum technology company Infleqtion, who attended the signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

“It’s possible to meet these types of timelines,” he added.

Government backing for the quantum industry

Trump administration’s endorsement follows a major investment announcement made last month by the Commerce Department.

The department said it would take $2 billion worth of equity stakes in nine quantum computing companies, including a new venture involving IBM.

Another part of the package aims to boost international cooperation on intellectual property protections and supply chain security. Kratsios said the effort is necessary “in light of competitors and adversaries looking to undermine U.S. economic and national security.”

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A small pool of experts, growing competition

Quantum computing remains one of the most specialised fields in science and technology. Experts say only a few thousand researchers worldwide have the skills needed to work on advanced areas such as fault-tolerant quantum systems, error correction and scalable quantum hardware.

Many of these researchers are based in the United States, Europe, China, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. But unlike workers in many other fields, quantum experts are highly mobile and often move wherever the best opportunities exist.

Countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia and India face similar concerns. While all have launched national quantum programmes, their investments are generally smaller than those available through major US technology companies and federal research laboratories.