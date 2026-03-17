On March 16, 2026, Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a new group called the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The move, announced by the White House, is aimed at tackling “fraud, waste, and abuse in federal benefit programs.”

The White House said the move is part of a bigger effort to “restore integrity” to taxpayer-funded programs. According to the administration, these programs have been exploited by illegal immigrants, criminals, foreign gangs, bureaucrats, and even some non-governmental groups.



According to the White House press release, the task force will advise the president and bring different government agencies together to deal with the issue in a more coordinated way.

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Vice President JD Vance will lead it as Chair. The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission will serve as Vice Chair. The Assistant to the President for Homeland Security will act as a senior advisor, while an Executive Director will handle day-to-day work.

Trump made his position clear, saying, “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” In February 2025, Trump signed an order to ensure taxpayer money is not used to support illegal immigration. In March 2025, he signed two more orders—one to improve coordination across federal agencies and another to strengthen the Treasury Department’s ability to track payments and detect fraud.

What does this mean for Immigrants?

The creation of the new task force is not just about stopping fraud. It also signals a bigger change in how the government looks at who should get federal benefits. Citizenship is likely to play a much bigger role in deciding eligibility.

The policy frames the use of taxpayer-funded benefits by non-citizens as a key weakness in the system. Because of this, the environment around these programs is expected to become much stricter, especially for immigrant communities.

One of the biggest changes is the push for stronger identity checks. The government wants to move away from “self-certification,” where people could declare their eligibility with limited verification.

Now, proof of identity and documents will likely be checked more carefully, and across multiple agencies. This means even immigrants who are legally living in the country could face more paperwork and longer processes.

Another key change is how data will be used. Information shared with social service agencies may no longer stay within one department. Instead, it could be matched with records from agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, making it easier for the government to verify details across systems.

What the task force is supposed to do

The order asks the task force to come up with a national plan to stop fraud across major federal benefit programs. These include housing, food aid, medical care, and cash assistance, many of which are run with help from state and local governments.

The group will focus on improving how eligibility is checked, putting controls in place before payments are made, spotting high-risk fraud patterns, and breaking up fraud networks.

It will also work on setting minimum anti-fraud rules. These could include stricter identity checks, better documentation, risk controls, and audits. Each agency involved will be expected to create its own plan and show measurable results.

Concerns over fraud and weak oversight

A key concern raised is how some states manage government benefits. While states run many of the programs, the federal government funds them. The administration claims that some states have allowed self-certification, avoided strict eligibility checks, and expanded access beyond what Congress intended.

It also accused some states of refusing to share enrollee data needed for proper federal oversight, creating gaps that allow fraud to grow.

Examples cited by the White House

In July 2025, 21 states filed a lawsuit in California to stop the federal government from reviewing whether people receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program were actually eligible.

In Minnesota, officials believe Medicaid fraud could run into billions of dollars. The administration also said nearly 9% of food stamp spending involves errors.

One major case mentioned was the “Feeding Our Future” scam, where nearly $250 million meant for children was stolen.

Another case involved hundreds of millions of dollars in federal childcare funds. According to the administration, an organised group involving Somali immigrants used the money to buy cars, property, and luxury travel. Some funds were even allegedly linked to a terror group in Africa. The White House said state officials either missed the fraud or failed to act.

It added that similar risks may exist in states like California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado due to weak safeguards.