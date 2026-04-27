Donald Trump backed a proposal to rename US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE). In a post on Truth Social, he shared a screenshot of a message originally posted on X that read, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.” Trump responded, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT.”

Ongoing scrutiny of ICE

The agency continues to face criticism over its operations. A recent internal report raised concerns about abuses in detention facilities. There have also been protests over arrests at courthouses and allegations that ICE actions may violate state sanctuary laws. Activists and some local officials, say the agency is ignoring legal protections and increasingly using aggressive enforcement methods. These concerns have led to questions about oversight and accountability in immigration enforcement.

Protests and expanding concerns

Activist groups such as No ICE Philly have staged sit-ins to push local authorities to block ICE arrests at courthouses, claiming that these actions can lead to forced removals and additional legal risks. Similar tensions have appeared in other settings, including military bases, where ICE’s role in security checks has drawn opposition. Advocates say the agency is expanding into areas that were meant to be free from immigration enforcement, which they argue is weakening trust within communities.

Crackdown slows after deadly incidents spark backlash

At the height of the immigration crackdown, masked officers were often seen driving through the streets of Minneapolis, while thousands of people were being arrested every week in states like Texas, Florida, and California. Officials followed an aggressive approach such as sending teams of agents to places like restaurants, bus stops, and parking lots to detain people. By December, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had reached nearly 40,000 across the country, and numbers stayed high in January.

But things changed after two American citizens were killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis in late January. The incidents, along with growing criticism of harsh tactics, led to major changes in leadership. After that, arrests across the country dropped by about 12%, showing a clear slowdown in the crackdown. Public opinion also shifted, with many people feeling the operation had gone too far adding pressure that contributed to the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in early March.