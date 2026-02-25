US President Donald Trump State of the Union Speech Live: US President Donald Trump began his State of the Union speech by saying “our nation is back, better, richer and stronger than ever before.” He shifted his focus to the economy and ongoing wars, saying he took charge at a time when the country was in very bad shape under the previous government.

Looking back at his first year, Trump said his team had brought major change to the country. He described it as a historic comeback and said the United States had seen a dramatic turnaround. According to him, the economy is performing better than ever. At one point, members of the crowd began chanting “USA, USA,” seemingly to overpower someone who was shouting in protest.

Trump then spoke about national security. He said the country’s borders are now safe, America’s enemies are afraid, law enforcement and the military are stronger, and the country has regained global respect.

Immigration, one of the key themes of his campaign, was a major part of his speech. He said his administration has made strong progress in stopping illegal immigration and blocking fentanyl from entering the country. He argued that after years when millions of undocumented migrants crossed into the United States without proper checks, the country now has what he called the most secure border in its history. He also claimed that the amount of fentanyl coming through the border has fallen sharply, dropping by 56% over the past year.

Official data shows that illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border fell to record lows toward the end of last year.

The address comes at a sensitive moment for the president. Just days ago, he faced a major setback at the Supreme Court of the United States over a key tariff policy that has been central to his second term. At the same time, recent polling shows that many Americans are unhappy with how the economy is being handled. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey this month found that 39% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 59% disapprove.

Trump State of the Union Address Live Updates: What the White House is saying

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “a large portion” of the speech will focus on the economy.

Trump, she said, will “lay out a very ambitious agenda, I think, for the working people of this country to make America more affordable and prosperous and safe and make the American dream more attainable.” Leavitt added that the president will highlight “the stories of great American heroes who exemplify bravery and the spirit of 1776,” referring to the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The theme of the speech will be “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.”

Leavitt also said Trump will argue that he and Republicans are “better suited to tackle, continue tackling, the affordability crisis that was created by the Biden administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill.”

More than two dozen congressional Democrats have said they will boycott the State of the Union. Progressive groups are also planning events around Washington to offer a counter-message.

