US President Donald Trump State of the Union Speech Live: US President Donald Trump began his State of the Union speech by saying “our nation is back, better, richer and stronger than ever before.” He shifted his focus to the economy and ongoing wars, saying he took charge at a time when the country was in very bad shape under the previous government.
Looking back at his first year, Trump said his team had brought major change to the country. He described it as a historic comeback and said the United States had seen a dramatic turnaround. According to him, the economy is performing better than ever. At one point, members of the crowd began chanting “USA, USA,” seemingly to overpower someone who was shouting in protest.
Trump then spoke about national security. He said the country’s borders are now safe, America’s enemies are afraid, law enforcement and the military are stronger, and the country has regained global respect.
Immigration, one of the key themes of his campaign, was a major part of his speech. He said his administration has made strong progress in stopping illegal immigration and blocking fentanyl from entering the country. He argued that after years when millions of undocumented migrants crossed into the United States without proper checks, the country now has what he called the most secure border in its history. He also claimed that the amount of fentanyl coming through the border has fallen sharply, dropping by 56% over the past year.
Official data shows that illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border fell to record lows toward the end of last year.
The address comes at a sensitive moment for the president. Just days ago, he faced a major setback at the Supreme Court of the United States over a key tariff policy that has been central to his second term. At the same time, recent polling shows that many Americans are unhappy with how the economy is being handled. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey this month found that 39% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 59% disapprove.
Trump State of the Union Address Live Updates: What the White House is saying
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “a large portion” of the speech will focus on the economy.
Trump, she said, will “lay out a very ambitious agenda, I think, for the working people of this country to make America more affordable and prosperous and safe and make the American dream more attainable.” Leavitt added that the president will highlight “the stories of great American heroes who exemplify bravery and the spirit of 1776,” referring to the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The theme of the speech will be “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.”
Leavitt also said Trump will argue that he and Republicans are “better suited to tackle, continue tackling, the affordability crisis that was created by the Biden administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill.”
More than two dozen congressional Democrats have said they will boycott the State of the Union. Progressive groups are also planning events around Washington to offer a counter-message.
Trump confirmed that the United States played a role in the killing of one of the world’s most dangerous cartel leaders, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, in Mexico. He did not name him directly during the speech but referred to the operation that sparked violence across the country.
President Trump said his administration is “working hard” to stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, calling it “the killing and slaughter where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month.” He added, “This is a war which would have never happened if I were president.” February 24 marked four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump also highlighted his record of ending eight wars during his first 10 months in office, saying, “As president, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must.”
President Donald Trump spent most of his 107-minute State of the Union talking about national security, crime, and immigration, according to an NBC News analysis. Applause from lawmakers and guests took up around 40 minutes of the speech.
During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump honoured two American service members with the Congressional Medal of Honor, even joking that he wished he could receive one himself.
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover was recognized for his heroism during a raid that captured former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Severely wounded in the operation, Slover received the medal as his wife Amy stood beside him.
Trump also honoured Captain E. Royce Williams, a 100-year-old Navy veteran, awarding him the Medal of Honor for his combat service during the Korean War. The medal was presented by First Lady Melania Trump.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Donald Trump’s economic record and challenged Democrats ahead of the November elections, saying the administration has helped lower prices. He pointed to four key policies, eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security, and allowing auto loan interest deductions. Bessent also said economic growth last year would have been stronger if not for a Democratic-led government shutdown in the fourth quarter.
Donald Trump spoke for more than 1 hour and 41 minutes, surpassing last year’s State of the Union, which had been the longest on record at just under 100 minutes.
Despite delivering the longest State of the Union speech in US history, President Trump mentioned China only once — briefly referring to how Chinese and Russian military technology failed to protect Nicolás Maduro’s compound in Caracas.
There was no broader reference to US-China strategic competition. Notably, Trump is scheduled to visit China from March 31 to April 2.
Trump said he had secured $18 trillion in investments for the U.S. in the past year.
BBC Verify noted there is no public evidence for such a large figure. White House records show total new investments of $9.6 trillion, with the largest being $1.4 trillion from the United Arab Emirates.
Greg Auclair, a statistician at the Peterson Institute, said foreign investment has increased but cautioned that many pledges may not materialize.
Democratic leaders were quick to criticize Donald Trump's State of the Union address, calling his past year in office disastrous.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, “For nearly two hours tonight, Donald Trump spewed lies, propaganda and hatred. After failing to deliver on his promise to lower costs on day one, Donald Trump has made life more expensive than ever, ripped healthcare away from the American people and unleashed state-sponsored violence on our communities.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added, “Americans have never seen a State of the Union so disconnected from reality. President Trump rattled off lie after lie in a nearly two-hour-long speech that tried to paper over his equally long list of failures and broken promises. Americans aren't fooled by the rhetoric.”
During his State of the Union address, President Trump said Iran is working to build missiles that will soon be able to reach the United States. He did not clarify what he meant by “soon.”
A recent report from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) estimates that Iran could develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the US by 2035. The DIA notes that Tehran could have up to 60 ICBMs covering the entire U.S. homeland by that time, “should Iran decide to pursue the capability.”
Experts say Iran’s space launches, some conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are likely steps toward creating such missiles. The launches often use repurposed military technology, raising suspicions that Iran is actively developing ICBMs.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent avoided giving a direct answer when asked if the administration would issue tariff refunds if a lower court orders them.
Bessent explained that the Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court, and it could take weeks before a ruling is made. “Then we will see what the lower court says, and we will follow what the lower court says to do,” he said.
When pressed by NBC’s Kristen Welker on whether the administration would comply with a refund order, Bessent remained noncommittal.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Trump’s economic record, telling Democrats to “bring it on” for the November elections. He said Trump has helped bring down prices and highlighted four signature policies: no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on Social Security, and deductibility of auto loans. Bessent also noted that last year’s economic growth would have been stronger without a Democratic-led government shutdown in the fourth quarter.
President Donald Trump spent most of his 107-minute State of the Union talking about national security, crime, and immigration, according to an NBC News analysis. Applause from lawmakers and guests took up around 40 minutes of the speech.
Trump confirmed that the United States played a role in the killing of one of the world’s most dangerous cartel leaders, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, in Mexico. He did not name him directly during the speech but referred to the operation that sparked violence across the country.
President Donald Trump praised the US Armed Forces for their “spectacular” operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He highlighted the mission as a key example of his administration’s success in handling international challenges.
President Trump honored two American service members with the Congressional Medal of Honor during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, adding a touch of humor about wishing he could receive one too.
First, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover was recognized for his service during the raid to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Slover, who was injured in the mission, received the medal with his wife Amy standing proudly by his side.
Next, Captain Royce Williams, a 100-year-old Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and Korea, was awarded the medal by First Lady Melania Trump.
During his speech, Trump repeatedly claimed to have ended eight wars, specifically highlighting the conflict between India and Pakistan. He asserted that the situation could have escalated into a nuclear war—potentially resulting in the death of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif—had he not intervened, citing 35 million people who allegedly believe this. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he stated he is currently working to end his "9th war."
Trump spoke for over 1 Hour 41 Minutes
The president began speaking more than 100 minutes ago. That tops last year’s speech, which was the longest State of the Union ever at just under 100 minutes.
Trump said, “Countries that were ripping us off for decades are now paying us hundreds of billions of dollars... And yet these countries are now happy, and so are we. We made deals. The deals are all done, and they're happy... There was no inflation, tremendous growth, and the big story was how Donald Trump called the economy correctly, and 22 Nobel Prize winners in economics didn't. They got it totally wrong. They got it really wrong. And then just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court. It just came down. Very unfortunate ruling but the good news is that almost all countries and corporations want to keep the deal that they already made."
President Trump said Iran is “again pursuing their sinister ambitions” and left all options on the table to stop them. He stressed that U.S. policy has always been to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
“They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words, ‘We will never build a nuclear weapon,’” Trump said. He added, “They already have missiles that can reach Europe and our bases overseas, and they are working on missiles that will soon threaten the United States of America.”
Trump reminded the audience that in June, the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear facilities, which he said resulted in “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear program. On Tuesday, he reiterated, “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program.”
Despite warnings over the summer to make no future attempts, Trump said Iran is “starting it all over again.” “We wiped it out, and they want to start again,” he said, warning that the country is “again pursuing their sinister ambitions.”
“My preference is diplomacy,” Trump added. “But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t happen.”
President Trump said his administration is “working hard” to stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, calling it “the killing and slaughter where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month.” He added, “This is a war which would have never happened if I were president.” February 24 marked four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump also highlighted his record of ending eight wars during his first 10 months in office, saying, “As president, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must.”
Late in his State of the Union address, Trump finally spoke about Iran, hinting at possible future military action depending on ongoing diplomatic talks. He claimed that during his first term he ended eight wars, including conflicts involving Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and India and Pakistan. Experts say his claims are exaggerated, noting that some conflicts were never full-scale wars, some fighting resumed, and in some cases other nations conducted direct talks without U.S. involvement.
When some in the chamber laughed at his war claims, Trump called them “sick people,” showing his displeasure.
Iran and Israel: Trump highlighted his role in brokering peace between Israel and Iran, including ordering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, and warned of possible further action depending on Thursday’s diplomatic meetings.
Praise for aides: Trump also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying he has done “a great job” and could go down as the best ever. The applause for Rubio was among the loudest of the night.
During his State of the Union address, Trump claimed that his intervention prevented a full-scale war between India and Pakistan. He added that Pakistani Prime Minister “would have died” if not for his involvement, warning that the conflict could have escalated into a nuclear confrontation. “35 million people said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died had it not been for my involvement,” Trump said.
Trump said that an estimated 35 million people recognised the severity of the situation and credited his efforts with averting a major international crisis.
On New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump commented: “The new communist mayor of New York City seems like a nice guy … I speak to him a lot.”
Trump doubled down on election reforms ahead of the midterms, calling for the SAVE America Act, which requires all voters to show proof of citizenship. He added: “No more crooked mailed ballots except for illness, disability, military, and travel.”
“Why would anyone not want voter ID? There’s only one reason — they want to cheat,” Trump said, urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act as a top priority before anything else happens.
Trump targeted Minnesota’s Somali community, claiming they “have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer.” He called them “pirates” and linked the issue to widespread corruption. Official records show that fraud schemes in Minnesota cost taxpayers around $200 million to $9 billion, with about two-thirds of the nearly 100 convicted defendants being of Somali descent.
During his speech, President Trump defended his immigration enforcement policies, prompting a fiery response from Democrats. Rep. Rashida Tlaib shouted at Trump, saying, “You’re killing Americans!” while referencing the killing of Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis nurse, during a federal immigration operation. Trump fired back, telling Democrats, “You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up.” Republicans responded with a standing ovation for the president’s comments.
In his State of the Union, Trump called for an end to sanctuary cities, arguing they block the removal of dangerous individuals. He emphasized that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” earning a standing ovation. Trump also blamed Democrats for the partial DHS shutdown, saying it cost the US “two points of GDP,” and demanded full restoration of the agency’s funding.
“We’re telling major tech companies they must provide their own energy for AI data centers,” Trump said, highlighting his push for corporate responsibility in AI infrastructure.
Trump urged lawmakers to pass the ‘Delilah Law’, which he said would prevent illegal aliens from obtaining commercial driving licenses.