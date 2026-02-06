US President Donald Trump has once again created controversy on social media by sharing an election conspiracy video that led to strong backlash for its portrayal of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Democrats and civil rights advocates condemned the imagery as offensive and racist.

The one-minute video, posted on Trump’s platform Truth Social, repeats false claims that Dominion Voting Systems helped steal the 2020 US presidential election. In a brief segment, the video shows the Obamas with their faces superimposed on monkeys, a portrayal criticised as demeaning and racist.

Democrats condemn the post

The imagery prompted swift reactions from Democratic leaders and former officials. The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal Trump critic and a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, publicly denounced the post, calling it offensive and unacceptable.

This is not the first time Trump has shared AI-generated images on Truth Social to target political opponents and public figures. In one instance, he posted an AI image of Governor Gavin Newsom dressed as a stereotypical Mexican mariachi or sombrero-wearing figure. The image was interpreted as a racist caricature aimed at mocking Newsom and his stance on immigration. It circulated heavily among MAGA accounts and was later reposted by Trump allies across other platforms.

Trump has also used AI imagery to mock political rivals more broadly. He once shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope with the caption “I am your Pope,” along with a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming she was unfit to lead and that he alone held moral authority. The image gained attention when the White House’s X account reposted it, amplifying the message.

Netizens react strongly

Online reactions were immediate and harsh. One user wrote on X, “Trump will never stop hating black people, and he will continue to do so.” Another added, “Well trump and the administration is a racist organization.” A third comment read, “What a coverup for Epstein allegations.”

Another netizen claimed, “MAGA will still defend this literal racist. Watch, no Republican will even denounce it. Karoline Leavitt will berate the press and say it’s clearly a joke.” One user summed up the anger by writing, “Trump’s racist ape meme targeting the Obamas is yet another disgusting low from a man who has spent decades trafficking in bigotry.”