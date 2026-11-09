US President Donald Trump immediately took a defensive stance when, in a new interview, he was asked about his net worth reportedly increasing by $3 billion since returning to office. The claims were based on a Forbes report from last year that suggested the MAGA leader had “found a formula for profiting off politics” and “piling up billions” after losing money during his first term.

Trump reacts to sudden $3 billion net worth surge in 2nd term

The Republican president, who has long reiterated publicly that he doesn’t get credit for not taking his presidential salary ($400,000 per annum), appeared on a ’60 Minutes’ interview with CBS News on Sunday (US time).

The televised interview follows a sweeping defeat for his political party in the midterm elections. The wide-ranging conversation covered topics such as gas prices, the ongoing Iran conflict, immigration policies, artificial intelligence, UFOs, the Russia-Ukraine war, and more, as questions surrounding his wealth were also eventually brought up.

Advertisement

Having been repeatedly called out for potentially profiteering since 2024, Trump dismissively addressed the issue, saying he didn’t care about the claims regarding his wealth.

“I devote almost no time to my net worth, I don’t care, I have a lot of money, far more than I’ve ever thought I’d have,” Trump told CBS correspondent Ross Douthat. “I guess it’s gone up, I don’t even know.”

He attributed his wealth to his son, Eric, who manages Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures, Trump Organization and other investments alongside his elder brother, Donald Jr.

“I have a son who’s a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don’t even talk to him about it. He watches. I have a lot of cash. I’ve had a lot of cash long before I came in here. I don’t take a salary, you know?” he added.

A Trump finance expert, Forbes senior editor and author of White House, Inc: How Donald Trump Turned The Presidency Into a Business, Dan Alexander, issued a sharp response, tearing into the POTUS’ response during the CBS News interview.

In a massive 29-post thread on X, Alexander went on to dig deeper into the timeline of Trump’s finances. According to his tweets, in March 2024, “the president brought the Trump Media and Technology Group, the company that operates Truth Social, to the public markets. Trump fans went nuts.”

Consequently, his net worth soared by $1.88 billion between March and the fall of 2024, making him “the first US politician to make $1B on politics.”

How much is Donald Trump worth now?

As of November 8, the billionaire politician’s net worth is estimated at $ 6.3 billion, according to Forbes. Just days ago, Trump and several of his top tech allies lost billions of dollars from their money pool as a consequence of the Republicans’ major defeat at the midterm elections.

Forbes estimated that Trump’s net worth dropped more than $200 million since the “blue wave” takeover resulted in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, plummeted to an all-time low. According to the report published November 5, Trump Media shares dipped more than 15% to an all-time intraday low price of $3.80 that day after sliding nearly 25% the previous day.

Trump, who owns 41% of Trump Media, consequently lost $219 million from his net worth, bringing his money pool down to $6.3 billion.

On the contrary, a September 2025 report by Forbes established that Trump was worth a record $7.3 billion at the time. This figure was up from $4.3 billion in 2024, when he was still running for office. The $3 billion surge landed him at No. 201 on The Forbes 400 list at the time.

1/ I'll explain exactly how this happened because I'm the person at Forbes who calculates these numbers.



This is going to take some unraveling, but here's a spoiler: The president's answer here is nonsense. https://t.co/X5tz4shHzz — Dan Alexander (@DanAlexander21) November 8, 2026

“No president in U.S. history has used his position of power to profit as immensely as Trump,” the report stated. ” His primary vehicle for enrichment: cryptocurrency, an asset class full of hype and vulnerable to regulators. Teaming up with his three sons, Trump announced a crypto venture in September 2024 named World Liberty Financial, which initially struggled to gain traction. Then he won the White House.”