President Donald Trump said on Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deployed to US airports should not wear masks, as his administration sends hundreds of agents to ease a growing shortage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff.

The statement comes as the administration continues to grapple with the fallout of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown that has stretched into its second month. Lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked, with Democrats pushing for changes to Trump’s immigration enforcement policies in exchange for funding support. So far, neither the White House nor Republican leaders have agreed to the proposed reforms.

Trump reiterates stance on masks in social media post

On Monday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social defending the use of masks for enforcement operations, while opposing their use in public-facing roles at airports.

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“I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful “Border Czar,” Kamala (she never even went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy.”

“I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you!”

Fatal LaGuardia collision adds to travel disruptions

The situation was further complicated by a fatal accident at LaGuardia Airport in New York, which was shut down on Monday after an Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle on the runway. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, and dozens of passengers were reported injured.

Speaking to reporters before departing Palm Beach, Florida, on Air Force One, Trump said he had spoken with border czar Tom Homan about the issue. He maintained that masks remain appropriate during enforcement actions but not in routine airport interactions with the public.

“I’ve requested now, now you know I’m a big believer that they should be able to wear masks when they go knock down, you know, murderers, criminals and others. But for purposes of the airport, I’ve requested that they take off the masks. I don’t like it for the airport, and I believe they are willing to do that,” said Trump. “The people coming into the airport, typically speaking, aren’t murderers, killers, drug dealers, et cetera.”

Funding impasse stalls DHS operations

The DHS has effectively been in shutdown mode for nearly two months due to the ongoing funding impasse. Democrats have introduced multiple proposals to fund parts of the department, but none have been passed. Among the reforms proposed last month are restrictions on ICE agents wearing masks during operations, limits on enforcement raids, and a requirement for judicial warrants before searches of private property.

ICE agents deployed to ease airport staffing shortages

Amid delays and staffing challenges at airports, federal authorities have begun deploying ICE personnel to assist with security operations.

Reuters reported that the DHS has sent hundreds of ICE agents and Homeland Security Investigations officers to more than a dozen airports, including New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

CNN also reported that at least four ICE agents were seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The deployment comes as congestion at airport security checkpoints continues to rise, driven by staffing shortages linked to the prolonged budget standoff over Trump’s immigration policies, including his push for mass deportations.