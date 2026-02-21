In a new update, US president Donald Trump raised global tariffs to 15%. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

He further added, “During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

SCOTUS ruling against tariffs

In a significant setback for Trump, the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday struck down the sweeping tariffs he imposed under a law designed for national emergencies.

In a 6–3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that Trump had exceeded his authority by invoking the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify the tariffs. The justices upheld a lower court’s decision, concluding that the law did not grant the president the power he claimed to impose broad trade duties.

The decision was a landmark moment with wide-ranging implications for the global economy. Trump reacted criticising the justices who ruled against him and calling the decision “terrible” and “totally defective.” Speaking at the White House, he said he was “ashamed” of certain members of the court for lacking “the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Regardless of the ruling, Trump said he would continue pursuing trade measures, announcing a new 10% global tariff under a different legal authority, in addition to existing tariffs already in place. Trump has long used tariffs, taxes on imported goods as a central tool of his economic and foreign policy agenda.

Trump’s 10% global tariffs

Soon after the ruling was declared, Trump said on Friday he signed off on a global 10-percent tariff “on all Countries,” hours after the Supreme Court ruled his levies on imports are illegal.

“It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Nothing changes. They’ll be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs…” Trump said while he was asked a question regarding the US-India trade deal at the White House.

He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great man” and said he was “much smarter than the people he was against in terms of the US…”

India’s response to US SC tariff ruling

Earlier today, in its first response to the US Supreme Court verdict striking down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Centre said it is studying all related developments. “We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday. President Trump has also addressed a press conference in that regard. Some steps have been announced by the US Administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications,” the Ministry of Commerce said in an official statement.