US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued warnings to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Iranian officials must not attempt to close the strategic waterway. He warned that such a move would bring severe consequences.

Trump said, “You close it and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your country.” He also suggested a possible US role in controlling the route. He said, “We may take over the Strait, if we have to. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.” He added that the United States could act as the “Guardian Angel” of the Strait and take “20% of the oil.”

What US President Trump said

Trump also linked Iran’s regional activities to broader security concerns. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

He further said the United States could restart military action if Iran failed to comply with agreements. His comments came as Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials for early-stage talks under a recently signed memorandum of understanding.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland

The talks took place in a Swiss mountain resort with Qatari mediation. Both sides discussed implementing a temporary framework aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reducing hostilities. Iran, however, said it would not discuss deeper issues such as its nuclear programme until conditions improved in Lebanon and promised economic steps were delivered.

Iranian officials also said they had again closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing unmet commitments under the agreement. US officials questioned the closure, but shipping data showed reduced traffic through the waterway.

Vance said progress remained possible despite tensions. He said, “These things are always a little bit messy.” He also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on the sidelines of diplomatic discussions.

The situation in Lebanon remained unstable. Reports claimed more than a million people faced displacement since March due to ongoing conflict. Israeli strikes continued in several areas, while humanitarian conditions worsened in affected regions. Lebanese authorities also reported casualties and ongoing clearance of unexploded ordnance in southern areas.

In a separate message on Truth Social, Trump claimed political developments in the United Kingdom, saying, “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!”