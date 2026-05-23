US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video mocking former late-night host Stephen Colbert, escalating the long-running feud between the two public figures following the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The altered clip, posted on Trump’s accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social, appeared to show Trump physically lifting Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster placed on the set of his show. The video then cuts to Trump dancing to YMCA by Village People before a cheering crowd. The post was shared without a caption but quickly gained traction online.

The video drew sharply divided reactions on social media. Supporters praised it as a return to Trump’s direct style of targeting critics, while detractors described it as another example of attempts to silence a prominent political voice.

“Gather here if you double checked if it was a parody account,” one user wrote, while another commented: “This made me laugh, especially the dance at the end.” A third user alleged that Colbert’s exit was linked to “intense political pressure.”

Colbert’s 11-year run at CBS comes to an end

The AI-generated clip came days after CBS aired the final episode of Colbert’s late-night programme, ending his 11-year run as host. Colbert had taken over the show in 2015 following the retirement of veteran host David Letterman.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Colbert over the years, openly celebrated the programme’s conclusion. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person.”

“You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!” he added.

After CBS first announced the cancellation of the show last year, Trump had also mocked other late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel and Greg Gutfeld.

Why did CBS cancel The Late Show?

CBS has maintained that the decision to end the programme was driven by financial pressures facing traditional late-night television, including declining advertising revenues and changing viewing habits as audiences increasingly shift toward streaming platforms. Despite the industry challenges, Colbert remained a ratings leader in his time slot.

The cancellation nevertheless triggered political debate after Colbert criticised Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, over a legal settlement involving Trump while the media giant was seeking regulatory approval for a major merger. Critics questioned whether political pressure played a role in the decision, though CBS denied any political influence and said the move was purely economic.