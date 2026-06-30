Trump has urged gasoline retailers to cut prices at the pump immediately, saying there is no reason for Americans to keep paying high fuel prices when crude oil has become cheaper. In a social media post on Monday evening, Trump warned retailers against illegal price gouging and said companies that fail to lower prices could face consequences.

Trump’s call for cheaper gasoline comes after oil prices dropped sharply throughout June. The decline followed a preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which eased concerns over oil supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude fell back to levels seen before the conflict following the return of normal oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran agreement.

By Monday evening, US gasoline futures were trading at $2.844 per gallon, although prices were still higher than they were before the conflict began.

Trump wants gas prices around $2.50 a gallon

Trump used his Truth Social platform to press retailers to reduce prices without delay. “Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY! They’re too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading south,” he wrote.

He added, “The Retailers must quickly react to this statement, and do what they know is right, drop your price for our great American people. There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead!”

He followed it up with another warning. “If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number, and California should stop charging such heavy Taxes on their Gasoline.”

Trump further urged retailers to aim for gasoline prices of around $2.50 a gallon and criticised California’s fuel taxes. “Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number, and California should stop charging such heavy Taxes on their Gasoline. Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government.”

Before that, the conflict had sent energy prices soaring. Brent crude had climbed above $110 a barrel, touching intraday highs of $119-$126, while the average US gasoline price had jumped to around $4.56 a gallon, up nearly 50% from pre-war levels of about $3 a gallon.

BREAKING: President Trump tells gas retailers to “get their prices down immediately” or there will be “big problems ahead.” pic.twitter.com/aZUJOgvmO8 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 29, 2026

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Trump’s latest comments come just days after he said he had instructed the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate oil companies over high gasoline prices. Last week, Trump accused oil companies of “gouging” customers by not lowering prices at the pump even as crude oil prices declined.

US-Iran talks continue despite tensions

Although there have been fresh military clashes in recent weeks, the preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran appears to be holding. Trump has said that more talks with Iran are expected to take place later this week, raising hopes that tensions could continue to ease and keep pressure off global oil prices.

High gasoline prices remain one of the biggest concerns for many Americans, making fuel costs an important political issue. His push for lower prices also comes ahead of the US congressional midterm elections in November, as Republicans prepare to defend their position in Congress.

Falling gas prices may not bring quick relief from inflation, experts say

Oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks, raising hopes that Americans could soon see lower prices at the gas station. But economists say that while fuel is becoming cheaper, overall inflation is likely to take much longer to cool.

Although the worst of the recent price surge may be over, experts believe households should not expect the cost of everyday goods and services to fall quickly.

Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School, said lower oil prices take time to work their way through the economy. “I don’t think that we’ll see inflation come down as quickly as it rose, in part because the cheaper oil that may be beginning to flow into the supply chain will take some time to result in lower consumer energy and fuel prices,” House told Yahoo Finance.

The recent conflict involving Iran pushed up prices in several parts of the economy, not just oil.

House said costs linked to travel and fertiliser may also take time to come down because businesses have already absorbed higher expenses into their prices. Airlines, for example, are still recovering from the disruption caused by the conflict. Mortgage rates are also unlikely to fall right now and could take months to return to where they were before the war.