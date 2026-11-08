US President Donald Trump on Saturday offered UFC president and CEO Dana White the job of White House press secretary, just days after Democrats defeated Republicans in the midterm elections and won control of Congress.

In a separate move, Trump directed the Justice Department to examine Democrats over what he called threats of impeachment and other punishments against people associated with his administration.

Trump offers Dana White press secretary job

Trump announced the offer in a post on Truth Social, praising White and asking him to take up the role.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Democrats won the Midterms. Transgender rights could still haunt them in 2028

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” he added. “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

However, CNN, citing a source, reported that White had turned down the offer.

Earlier on Saturday, White shared a photo on his Instagram story showing him standing behind the press secretary’s lectern at the White House. He captioned the picture, “On to the next chapter.”

It was not clear whether the post was a response to Trump’s offer or whether White was making a joke. He has not confirmed that he would take up the position.

Trump also said the offer included White’s assistants, although he acknowledged that some of them were not from the US. He mentioned several current and former UFC fighters from countries including Brazil and Russia.

The president’s spokesperson is officially known as the White House press secretary, rather than the “Press Secretary of the United States”. Trump had also recently spoken about the possibility of giving the job to rapper Nicki Minaj during an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson.

White House press secretary post vacant after October exit

The offer comes after the White House press secretary’s position became vacant in October.

Katie Zacharia left the job just five days after replacing Karoline Leavitt. Trump later told reporters that he had suggested she quit following her first and only press briefing.

During the briefing, Zacharia took questions from just three conservative media outlets over six minutes.

“I just spoke to her about it. I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’” Trump told reporters on October 16.

On Friday, Trump also announced that deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller would be promoted to chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

ALSO READ US midterms may accelerate stock market shift; why Goldman Sachs is betting on healthcare

Trump and White have been friends for several years. In 2016, White publicly praised Trump, who was then the Republican presidential candidate, and described him as a “fighter”.

Their association has continued over the years. In June, Trump celebrated his 80th birthday by hosting a UFC event, called UFC Freedom 250, on the White House South Lawn.

Trump asks DOJ to investigate Democrats over impeachment threats

In a separate Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump asked the Justice Department to investigate Democrats, accusing them of threatening people with impeachment and other forms of punishment.

He described their actions as a “criminal act” but did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

Trump also accused Democrats of sending “threatening letters to many people, all innocent”.

Democrats defeated Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections and are set to take control of Congress in January. Party leaders have promised to increase congressional oversight of the executive branch through hearings and investigations.

Several lawmakers have already sent letters seeking documents on different issues, including donations from technology companies towards the ballroom Trump is building at the White House.

Trump’s post also referred to Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan. Last month, while speaking at the University of Chicago, Slotkin said Congress should investigate people who had helped Trump’s policies move forward.

“I want that deterrence message sent,” she said.

Her comments drew criticism from some Republicans. Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, accused Slotkin of threatening young people who wanted to enter politics.

Slotkin rejected the accusation, saying Lee had misrepresented her remarks. “Spare us the manufactured outrage,” she wrote.

DOJ had earlier investigated Slotkin and other Democrats

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, was also investigated by the Justice Department along with other Democratic lawmakers who had previously worked in national security roles.

The investigation followed a video they shared urging members of the military and intelligence agencies to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration.

However, a grand jury rejected an attempt to indict the lawmakers.

Speaking on Saturday, Slotkin said there should be nothing controversial about holding people responsible for breaking the law or misusing public money.

“If you break the law or use taxpayer dollars to enrich yourself, you should be held accountable. If you didn’t break the law, then it’s all good,” she said.