US President Donald Trump‘s repeated mention in the released files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has sparked speculation and questions from several corners.

With ex-US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, both of whom were also named in the files, set to testify before US Congress on February 27, an Indian-American journalist questioned why Trump isn’t being asked to do the same.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday why President Trump had not been called to testify as part of the House investigation.

‘Trump’s name has been mentioned a thousand times’

Raju questioned Comer, citing the “thousands of times” Trump’s name appears in the latest release of 5,300 documents relating to Epstein by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Why not get more information from [Trump]? Try him to testify?” Raju asked, to which Comer replied that Trump had already been sufficiently pressed on matters relating to Epstein, citing press questions on the subject.

Raju also pointed out that Trump had never been questioned under oath, Yahoo! Finance reported. Comer, however, did not address the point directly.

What is Trump’s reactions to Clintons’ upcoming testimony?

Trump had earlier said it a “shame” that Republicans were forcing the Clintons to testify, claiming, “I hate to see it,” but maintaining that Democrats “went after” him as well.

Some Democrats are vowing to drag Trump before Congress over Epstein if their party regains control of the House after the midterm elections.

“We are absolutely going to have Donald Trump testify under oath,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) told NBC News.

What is Trump’s connection with Epstein?

Trump and Epstein knew each other socially beginning in the late 1980s and through the 1990s, when both were prominent figures in Florida and New York real-estate and social circles.

The duo also attended some of the same parties and events, as per several reports. Trump has been seen with Epstein in photographs and video from social gatherings such as a 1992 party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

In Trump’s most recent outburst, he also threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah after he joked about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at the Grammy Awards.

Hosting the event, Noah had said: “Song of the Year – that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and that the duo had grown apart in 2004.