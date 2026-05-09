Amid the rising anti-immigration sentiment and US President Donald Trump’s vow to back the largest deportation campaign the country has ever seen, the US Justice Department flagged 12 more cases of foreign-born individuals that the government plans to denaturalise. Mentioned therein was Debashis Ghosh, a 62-year-old native of India who had so far been living in America as a naturalised US citizen.

The list included people born overseas in countries including Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kenya, China, and Colombia, who ultimately acquired US citizenship. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has now filed denaturalisation actions in various US district courts against all these individuals, accusing them of serious offences, including committing war crimes, providing material to a terrorist group, and sexually abusing a minor.

Most of these people are also believed to have illegally procured naturalisation or acquired it by concealing a material fact or wilfully misrepresenting their case, according to the official DOJ press release.

Indian-origin Debashis Ghosh came under the Trump administration’s radar under similar circumstances, in addition to his alleged role in a purported massive fraud scheme.

More information will be added.