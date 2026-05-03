Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday expanded its fight against renewable energy by slowing or stopping approvals for about 165 onshore wind projects across the United States, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The projects sit on private land and could produce nearly 30 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power about 15 million homes. Developers, industry groups and consultants said the delays started from actions by the Department of Defence, which cited national security concerns tied to wind farm construction.

Wind farms in the United States often require routine Pentagon approval to ensure turbines do not interfere with military radar systems or flight operations. Normally, developers work with the military to assess risk levels and fund radar upgrades when needed.

In many cases, projects located far from military facilities or flight paths receive quick approval. Some reviews can take only a few days. That process changed after August 2025, according to people familiar with the matter as per FT report.

Developers said they stopped receiving expected responses from the Department of Defence. Meetings to discuss project approvals were suddenly canceled. Some companies were directly told the department had stopped processing applications altogether.

The Financial Times reported that 35 projects had already completed negotiations with the Pentagon and were waiting only for final written approval. Another 30 projects had received verbal approval but never got formal confirmation.

However, Financial Express could not independently verify the report.

Around 50 more projects remain stuck in negotiations, while another 50 projects that previously would likely have been considered low-risk now face uncertainty. Letters sent to developers in April said the Pentagon was reviewing how it evaluates energy projects that could affect national security.

Trump has repeatedly criticized wind farms over the years. He once called wind turbines the “worst form of energy” and publicly said his goal was “to not let any windmill be built.”

Why is Pentagon delaying wind projects?

The Department of Defence reviews wind farm proposals to make sure turbines do not interfere with radar systems used by the military and aviation authorities.

Developers usually negotiate agreements with the military if radar interference becomes a concern. Companies may pay for radar system upgrades or agree to changes in turbine placement.

Industry experts said those reviews had historically followed a predictable process. The current slowdown, however, affects projects at nearly every stage of approval.

The Financial Times reported that some projects now face delays even when they sit far from military bases or air traffic routes.

Renewable energy groups argue the administration is using national security as a broad tool to block wind development rather than addressing specific risks.

“This is so unprecedented,” Jason Grumet, chief executive of the American Clean Power Association, told the Financial Times.

“The fact the administration is telling private landowners they’re not allowed to pursue economic activity and generate value from their property is hard to reconcile with conservative values,” he said.

Environmental groups also criticized the administration’s actions.

“The Trump administration’s attempts to block wind projects keep getting struck down in court, so it’s reaching for ever more extreme and absurd methods,” Kit Kennedy, managing director for power at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told the Financial Times.

Several earlier attempts by the administration to stop offshore wind projects faced legal challenges in federal courts. Some judges blocked those efforts after developers said the government lacked sufficient legal grounds.

What could delays mean for US energy production?

The stalled projects could have a major effect on America’s renewable energy industry. The delayed wind farms could generate enough electricity to power millions of households and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Industry groups warn the delays may also threaten jobs, local investment and long-term energy planning.

Wind energy developers have spent billions of dollars securing land, permits and equipment for projects now facing uncertainty.

The Trump administration has also targeted offshore wind development. Since Trump returned to office for a second term, federal agencies have moved to stop or delay renewable energy projects on public lands and offshore areas managed by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

At the same time, the administration has pushed policies aimed at boosting fossil fuel production.

According to the Financial Times, the administration recently refunded offshore wind leases in exchange for fossil fuel investments, including a reported $1 billion agreement with French energy company TotalEnergies in March.

Supporters of Trump’s policies say fossil fuels remain more reliable and important for national security. Critics say blocking renewable energy projects could slow the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources and weaken long-term energy independence.