A large majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is falling short on domestic and foreign policy, with many calling for major changes in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a new AP-NORC poll. The findings raise concerns for Republicans as they attempt to retain control of Congress ahead of the November 3 vote.

The poll comes at a critical time for the Trump administration, with voter dissatisfaction coinciding with growing political battles over election rules, immigration enforcement, economic policy and national security. Federal authorities are investigating letters containing suspicious substances sent to congressional and election offices across the country, adding to security concerns just three weeks before Election Day.

Trump also said the Pentagon would not livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. The proposal had drawn bipartisan criticism over concerns that broadcasting the execution could encourage radicalisation.

Troy Jackson raises $20.4 million in first fundraising quarter, but Collins leads

Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson’s campaign raised $20.4 million in the third quarter as he attempts to close the fundraising gap with Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine. Jackson entered the race late, making this his first fundraising quarter. Collins raised $5.2 million during the same period. She had already collected more than $18 million by the end of June, before Jackson secured the Democratic nomination in late July. Jackson said nearly 200,000 individual donors contributed to his campaign, with almost 95% giving less than $100.

Trump praises Darline Graham as South Carolina Senate race tightens

Trump praised Darline Graham during a telephone rally on Thursday, calling her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, an incredible person and expressing pride in her campaign. He also attacked her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, calling her a radical left-wing candidate. Earlier this month, Trump faced criticism for using an anti-transgender slur against Andrews on social media.

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The Senate Republican super PAC has invested $5 million in the race, which has become more competitive in recent weeks. The rally also featured interim Senator Darline Graham, South Carolina Attorney General and gubernatorial nominee Alan Wilson, and Jenny Costa Honeycutt, the Republican candidate seeking to replace outgoing Representative Nancy Mace.

More than 6 million Americans have voted early in the midterms

More than 6 million Americans had cast early ballots for the November 3 midterm elections as of Thursday, according to Associated Press election data covering 39 states. California recorded the highest number of early votes, with more than 757,000 ballots cast. Florida followed with over 669,000, while Virginia reported more than 604,000. Michigan recorded approximately 573,000 early votes, and Pennsylvania had more than 391,000. The figures include returned mail-in ballots and votes cast in person before Election Day.

Defence lawyer questions al-Qaida suspect’s fitness for trial

A lawyer for Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, the suspected organiser of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, has asked a military court to assess whether he is mentally fit to stand trial. Nashiri faces a possible death sentence over the bombing off Yemen’s coast that killed 17 American sailors. His trial is scheduled to begin this month.

His defence team argues that he has a traumatic brain injury resulting from torture during his time in CIA custody. Captured in 2002, Nashiri was subjected to waterboarding, beatings and prolonged confinement in a small crate at secret detention facilities.

A defence psychiatrist who examined him concluded that he was not competent to stand trial. His lawyer asked a federal court on Thursday to delay proceedings until the military commission can assess his mental capacity.

Trump blames John Cornyn and Karl Rove for Texas Republicans’ struggles

Trump blamed Senator John Cornyn and Republican strategist Karl Rove for the difficulties facing the Republican Senate campaign in Texas, rather than taking aim at Republican nominee Ken Paxton.

In a social media post, Trump accused the two of weakening the party and undermining his political agenda. He said a potential defeat for Paxton would be the result of their ineffective political strategy.

Trump had endorsed Paxton in the Republican primary runoff, helping him secure the nomination. Paxton is now facing Democratic state Representative James Talarico in a contest that could give Democrats their first statewide victory in Texas since 1994.

Voting rights groups sue over federal collection of voter data

Three organisations have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its efforts to collect voter information from states across the country. The League of Women Voters, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Electronic Privacy Information Center allege that the Department of Homeland Security obtained voter lists from 47 states, despite 30 states refusing to provide the information. The groups argue that the effort violates federal privacy laws and transparency requirements. Their lawsuit was filed on Thursday.

Skye Perryman, president and chief executive of Democracy Forward, which represents the organisations, said Americans should not have to give up their privacy to exercise their right to vote. The case is among several legal challenges to the administration’s efforts to obtain voter data. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Department fires Trump ally Paolo Zampolli

The State Department has dismissed Paolo Zampolli, a special representative for global partnerships who was once close to Trump, following reports of a prolonged dispute with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Politico reported on Thursday that the two repeatedly clashed over Zampolli’s role and authority. The report cited emails involving Landau, Zampolli and other government officials. His dismissal comes days after the removal of Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece and another figure close to Trump.

California challenges Trump’s policy on immigration arrests at courthouses

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over federal immigration arrests conducted in and around state courthouses.

Bonta said California law prohibits civil immigration arrests at state courthouses because such actions can prevent people from accessing the judicial system. He alleged that federal officers have detained people in courthouse hallways, lobbies and parking areas, sometimes waiting for days.

According to Bonta, the average monthly number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests at or near California courthouses increased by more than 550% after the administration introduced a directive encouraging the practice. He said the arrests had caused criminal cases to be dropped or put at risk because witnesses and victims were afraid to appear in court. The arrests continued even after a federal judge struck down the policy in June 2026.

Trump administration moves to expand access to peptide drugs

Federal health officials are advancing a proposal to make certain injectable peptide drugs more accessible, despite concerns about their safety and effectiveness. The Department of Health and Human Services submitted a plan to the White House that would permit temporary access to some of these products, according to a government posting on Thursday.

Peptides have gained popularity among people seeking muscle growth, improved energy and anti-ageing benefits. Many of the products involved are not approved medicines. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly supported peptides and directed the Food and Drug Administration to consider easing restrictions on their use.

Texas counties clear thousands of delayed voter records

Texas election officials say counties have cleared their pending voter records following a backlog that affected thousands of registrations ahead of early voting. The Secretary of State’s office said it was not aware of any counties that still had outstanding records to process. The issue emerged in late September, prompting counties to review records that had not been correctly forwarded to voters’ home counties for verification.

State officials attributed the problem to an error involving an online voter registration system operated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, dating back to October 2025. The state has not released the final number of affected records. However, a recent lawsuit filed by the Texas League of Women Voters and another civil rights organisation put the backlog at nearly 600,000.

House Speaker calls Trump’s Russian diesel deal a complicated issue

House Speaker Mike Johnson described Trump’s proposal to bring Russian diesel into the United States as a complicated situation, avoiding a direct endorsement of the plan.

Speaking to the Associated Press during a campaign visit to Maine, Johnson said Trump was exploring different ways to reduce fuel costs. He added that Republicans were focused on addressing the issue.

Critics argue that the proposal conflicts with a congressional law banning Russian energy imports, introduced after Russia launched its war against Ukraine. Johnson did not directly answer whether he supported the president’s approach.

US sanctions Iraqi bank over alleged links to Iran

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Thursday against an Iraqi financial institution, along with several banks and financiers accused of supporting Iran’s regional proxy networks. US officials alleged that the targeted entities helped the Iranian government transfer hundreds of millions of dollars through shell companies and foreign exchange specialists across the Middle East and Asia.

International Development Bank for Investment and Finance was among those targeted. The measures form part of the Trump administration’s broader economic campaign against Tehran amid difficulties in reaching a diplomatic solution to the eight-month war. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions were tightening pressure on Iran’s economy and limiting the ability of its allies to support it.

Fired FBI employees sue over alleged political retaliation

Nine former FBI employees have sued the Trump administration, seeking reinstatement after being dismissed over their involvement in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Florida estate. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on Thursday, describes the dismissals as unlawful political retaliation.

The plaintiffs include agents, intelligence analysts and operations specialists who were fired in February. Their case adds to a growing number of legal challenges involving FBI employees who worked on investigations concerning Trump or were viewed as opposing his administration’s interests.

The lawsuit argues that the dismissals undermine national security and punish employees for carrying out their official duties. The employees are represented by lawyers Margaret Donovan, Abbe Lowell and Rebecca Tinio, who said the case would challenge the legality of the dismissals and hold the administration accountable.

Trump jokes about sending a robot in his place on the campaign trail

Trump joked that a robot resembling him could take his place at campaign rallies as he continues an intense schedule ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he had returned from a campaign trip shortly before 5 am and had not slept much.

He said he hoped his voice would hold up through his remaining appearances. He then suggested that a lifelike robot could attend rallies while he stayed home and watched on television, although he added that he enjoyed campaigning.

Trump hosts police and firefighters at the White House

Trump hosted police officers, firefighters and other first responders for a lunch in the Rose Garden on Thursday as his administration sought to highlight its law enforcement policies ahead of the midterms.

According to the White House, the event focused on efforts to reduce crime and tax cuts enacted last year. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the administration had provided law enforcement agencies with resources to maintain public safety and delivered on its promise to eliminate taxes on tips.

Trump announces more campaign stops ahead of the midterms

Trump said he would travel to Iowa, Kansas and Michigan as he continues campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections. Speaking at the White House event for first responders, he discussed his recent campaign appearances and said several more rallies were planned before Election Day. The visits are part of the president’s effort to support Republicans as voters prepare to decide control of Congress.