Days after White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen was arrested, the US President’s House faced another alleged security breach. Amid heightened tensions surrounding Donald Trump and other top officials’ safety, a suspect was reportedly detained and arrested by the US Secret Service on Tuesday morning (US time).

A US Secret Service spokesperson appeared to confirm the development to Fox News as UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Washington DC despite the recent scare at the Washington Hilton. The male suspect, as seen in the pictures published by the US news outlet, was reportedly arrested near The Ellipse, aka President’s Park South, after bypassing a security barrier.

According to the spokesperson’s statement to Fox, criminal charges against the suspect are pending. His identity and motive have yet to be disclosed as well.

The Secret Service is high on guard amid the British Royals’ state visit. Earlier today, the law enforcement agency took to its official Instagram account to detail its involvement amid the US-UK meet.

Sharing multiple pictures of their security postures, the Secret Service wrote online, “State visits don’t stay safe by accident. The Secret Service was on-site every moment of King Charles III’s arrival ceremony at the White House today, securing the facilities and keeping everyone safe.”

This is a developing story.