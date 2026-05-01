New surveillance footage has revealed how a man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump first spent time scouting a hotel before suddenly charging through a security checkpoint the next day. The video, released by prosecutors, shows the movements of 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen at the Washington Hilton Hotel, just before and during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Gunman seen charging through checkpoint

The video shows a man walking calmly through a hotel corridor before disappearing into a doorway. Seconds later, he comes back, this time without his coat, and suddenly sprints through a metal detector.

According to investigators, that coat had been hiding a 12-gauge shotgun. The footage then appears to show a security officer quickly pulling out a gun and firing in the direction of the man, who was carrying a long-barrelled weapon. It is still not clear if the suspect fired at that exact moment.

The clip, however, does not include the moment when the suspect fell and was arrested. Authorities say that it happened shortly after, inside the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday.

The man accused in the case, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump. He has not yet entered a plea.

🚨#BREAKING: Newly released footage shows 31-year-old Cole Allen of California walking around The Washington Hilton in washington DC then soon opening fire on a U.S. Secret Service officer during an attempted attack targeting President Donald Trump and others at the White House… pic.twitter.com/ytHWUPlRxT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 30, 2026

Suspect was seen at hotel a day before

Officials say the video also shows Allen at the hotel the day before the dinner. According to the US Justice Department, he appeared to be “casing the area” after checking in as a guest. Footage shows him walking through a hallway and even stepping into the hotel gym on the eve of the event.

The next night, April 25, Allen appears again in the same hallway, this time wearing a long coat. The time stamp shows it is around 8:23 pm. Minutes later, the video cuts to a Secret Service checkpoint set up one floor above the ballroom, where the dinner was taking place.

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Prosecutors say Allen was heavily armed when he made his move. He is accused of carrying a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun, and three knives as he ran through a terrace level of the hotel. This area was one floor above the ballroom where the dinner was taking place.

At the time, Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, cabinet members, and other officials were inside. As gunfire rang out, all of them were rushed out of the venue.

Confusion over whether shots were fired

There are still questions about what exactly happened in those moments. A Secret Service spokesperson said, “The officer was struck in the ballistic vest, but was not seriously injured.”

Investigators are trying to figure out whether that officer was hit by a bullet fired by the suspect or possibly by other officers at the scene. According to the BBC, a court memo filed by prosecutors does not mention any officer being shot. Instead, it says a Secret Service officer saw the suspect fire the shotgun “in the direction of the stairs leading down to the ballroom.”

In a post on X, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, “Today, we are releasing video already provided to the U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a US Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

She added, “There is no evidence that the shooting was the result of friendly fire. The video also shows Allen casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack.” “My office, along with the @FBI, will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice,” she said. However, she did not explain further how investigators reached that conclusion.

Allen, who is from Torrance, California, has been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, along with other offences. These include transporting a firearm or ammunition across states to commit a crime and using a firearm during a violent act.

Earlier on Thursday, he agreed not to challenge his detention in jail for now, though his lawyer said they may do so later.