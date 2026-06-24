US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly cancelled the signing of a rare bipartisan housing bill aimed at lowering costs for American families, insisting that Congress first pass his preferred election legislation.

The move came at an awkward moment for Republican leaders, who had hoped to project unity on affordability ahead of the November midterm elections.

The housing bill had cleared both chambers of Congress with strong support and was being promoted by Republicans as evidence that the party was responding to voter concerns over high rents, home prices and mortgage costs.

Trump, however, said the signing would not take place until lawmakers passed the SAVE America Act, a voting bill that seeks to impose federal rules on elections that are largely administered by states.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump said in a post on truthsocial some hours back.

Republicans caught off guard

The announcement appeared to blindside House Republican leaders, who were speaking at a press conference about the housing measure when Trump’s decision became public.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had described the legislation as “a really important bill to lower housing costs,” while House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill said the bill showed how lawmakers could work across party lines.

“Let’s show the American people how you bring together and do something on a bicameral basis, and we did that,” Hill said.

Asked about Trump’s cancellation, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had spoken with the president earlier in the day and remained confident that he would eventually sign the bill.

“The president, when we go through the details of the bill, he’s going to understand that it’s a good product,” Johnson said.

The episode underscored a growing strain between Trump and Senate Republicans, many of whom are already frustrated by his repeated efforts to pull the party away from its legislative agenda and towards politically charged fights over elections.

What the housing bill seeks to do

The legislation, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, is one of the most significant housing packages to move through Congress in years as per the Associated Press.

It includes measures aimed at increasing housing supply, easing some regulatory hurdles, speeding up environmental reviews for certain housing projects and restricting large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

The bill also includes provisions related to community banking, manufactured housing, rural housing, veteran housing and homeownership access. The American president’s seemingly abrupt move to cancel the signing of the bill invited some pushback from democrats.

Democrats attack Trump move

Following the cancellation of the bill signing, Democrats quickly accused Trump of holding up relief for families struggling with housing costs.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the lawmakers involved in crafting the measure, said the decision made little political or policy sense.

“This just doesn’t make any sense,” Warren said on CNBC, arguing that Trump was showing “complete indifference” to the pressure facing American families.

Democratic Representative Sharice Davids of Kansas also criticised the move. “Families are struggling to afford a home,” she posted on X, urging Trump to “stop the nonsense” and sign the bill.

SAVE Act at centre of standoff

Trump’s demand centers on the SAVE America Act, a Republican-backed proposal that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration in federal elections and tighten voting rules.

The measure has support among Trump-aligned Republicans, but faces major hurdles in the Senate, where it would need broader backing to clear procedural barriers.

As per reports published by the Associated Press, some Republican senators have privately questioned whether tying unrelated legislation to the voting bill could hurt the party at a time when voters are focused on prices, wages and housing.

Trump is expected to press Senate Republicans on the issue during a lunch meeting on Capitol Hill. Several lawmakers are also expected to seek clarity from him on the US strategy in Iran, after weeks of uncertainty over the conflict and the ceasefire framework.