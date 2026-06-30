US President Donald Trump used an unusual White House contracting process to award the estimated $500 million East Wing ballroom project to Clark Construction, allowing the deal to bypass the federal government’s standard competitive bidding system, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report said the agreement, valued at about $500 million, did not go through the standard government procurement system. Instead, officials placed it under the Executive Residence, a division within the Executive Office of the President that usually handles White House maintenance, furniture purchases, artwork, repairs and official events.

Because the Executive Residence operates under different procurement rules, the arrangement allegedly allowed the administration to avoid public disclosure requirements and competitive bidding that normally apply to large federal contracts.

The WP report said this approach meant other construction companies did not get an opportunity to compete for the project, a process that government experts often consider important for keeping costs under control.

Details of contract

Anthony Costa, a former General Services Administration official who worked on federal real estate projects under four administrations, told The Washington Post, “I would certainly expect them to complete a project of this size and complexity.”

According to Washington Post report, Trump personally took part in contract negotiations. Records reviewed by the newspaper showed that on March 4, he negotiated the price for concrete supplied by a Clark Construction subsidiary. The talks reportedly reduced the concrete cost by about $2.3 million from an initial estimate of more than $47 million.

The project’s overall cost has also increased sharply. The report said Clark Construction internally estimated the ballroom project at around $200 million in July 2025. That estimate later rose to nearly $600 million. Current estimates suggest taxpayers could pay about half of the final cost.

Earlier this year, Trump had said private donors would pay for the project. In an interview with The New York Times in January, he claimed Clark Construction even offered to complete the work without charging for it.

“They said: ‘Sir, we’ll do it for nothing. This is the greatest honour,'” Trump told The New York Times.

However, documents reviewed by The Washington Post reportedly show that the company expected to earn significant revenue from the project. A March estimate projected that Clark Construction could receive around $65 million through overhead costs, profit and on-site staffing.

The report also said the company planned to assign demolition, excavation and several other parts of the project to at least 11 subcontractors without holding separate competitions. Two of those sub-contractors were reportedly affiliated with Clark Construction itself.

What White House said

The White House rejected suggestions that the contracting process violated the law.

A White House official told The Washington Post that the Executive Residence managed the contract because it would be “the primary support of the facility.” The official also said that the Executive Office of the President “consistently executes contracts following the law.”

Clark Construction also defended its procedures. A company spokesperson said it follows “established procurement and contracting processes for each project.”

Joshua Fisher, who heads the White House Office of Administration, also defended the decision to avoid competitive bidding. He said public disclosure of project requirements could “compromise national security.”