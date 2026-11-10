US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth could face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives this week after Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against him, accusing him of waging war against Iran without congressional approval and abusing his powers, Reuters reported.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, formally introduced the articles on Monday and read them aloud on the House floor. The move has set off a two-day period in which the House could take up the impeachment resolution.

However, Massie warned that Republican leaders could try to avoid a direct vote by using a procedural motion to dismiss the resolution.

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“They may try to get out of an actual vote on the substance of this. We should have a vote and a rigorous debate on these eight articles of impeachment,” he told reporters.

Congressional sources told Reuters that the resolution could have enough support to pass the House, even though Republicans still control the chamber. Democrats are set to take control of both the House and Senate in January following their victories in last week’s midterm elections.

However, removing Hegseth from office appears unlikely at this stage. The Senate would need a two-thirds majority to convict him, while Republicans currently hold 53 of its 100 seats.

Trump strongly defends Hegseth, calls Massie a ‘total loser’

Trump has strongly opposed the impeachment effort and has repeatedly backed Hegseth, arguing that the defence secretary has delivered results during the US military’s operations in Iran and Venezuela.

Speaking to Reuters on Monday, Trump questioned why Hegseth should face impeachment when the US military had won two wars under his leadership.

“Well, he won two wars. I don’t know how you can impeach him,” Trump said.

He also told reporters at the White House that he would continue to stand by Hegseth even if the House voted to impeach him. Trump also called Massie a “stone-cold loser”.

Later on Monday night, the president took to Truth Social to launch another attack on the Kentucky Republican.

“Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth,” Trump wrote.

He also praised Hegseth over military recruitment, claiming that numbers had reached an all-time high after falling to a record low under former President Joe Biden.

“With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete!!!” Trump added.

The US military deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a surprise commando raid on his compound in the capital, Caracas, in January. The US war with Iran, meanwhile, remains at an impasse.

Trump also questioned why defence officials responsible for the Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars had not faced similar action.

“Well, what about impeaching the people from Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and all of that, where we fought forever, and nothing happened?” he asked Reuters.

Hegseth says he is not worried about impeachment

Hegseth has made it clear that he has no plans to step down and is preparing to fight the impeachment effort.

In a video message last week, the defence secretary said he would not back down. He also compared the move against him to the two impeachment attempts against Trump, both of which failed to remove the president from office.

“It didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me,” Hegseth said.

Asked on Monday whether he had enough Republican support to defeat the impeachment effort, he replied, “We’re not worried about that.”

Hegseth also announced that he would hold a press conference on Tuesday. It will be his first news conference at the Pentagon since May.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the White House national security adviser, has backed Hegseth and criticised the impeachment push.

“I think Pete’s done a good job. I really do,” Rubio told reporters, calling the effort “unfair”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also opposed the move, warning that trying to impeach the defence secretary while the US is involved in military operations abroad would send the wrong message.

He said impeachment “in the middle of hostilities abroad” would be “a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see.”

What are the charges against Hegseth?

Massie’s eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of committing “high crimes and misdemeanours” through his handling of the Iran war and several alleged abuses of power.

The most serious charge relates to the US military campaign against Iran. Massie alleges that Hegseth authorised military action without getting approval from Congress, in violation of constitutional limits on the president’s war powers.

The articles also accuse the defence secretary of violating the free speech rights of US Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat.

The dispute dates back to last year, when Hegseth sought to prosecute Kelly after he and five other Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds urged US troops to refuse illegal orders.

Hegseth accused the lawmakers of sedition. Trump had also responded to their remarks in a social media post at the time, saying that sedition was “punishable by DEATH!”

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Democrats prepare investigations as Republicans worry over defence spending

The impeachment push comes at a difficult time for Republicans, with last week’s midterm election results exposing divisions within the party over the Iran war.

Voter anger over the conflict helped Democrats win control of Congress. Vice President JD Vance has also publicly questioned the war, while Hegseth has continued to defend it, describing the military campaign as “courageous and historic”.

Some Republican lawmakers are concerned that Hegseth’s strained relationship with Congress could affect the Trump administration’s plans to secure a $1.5 trillion defence spending package.

Massie, who is leaving Congress in January, warned that the current impeachment effort could be the least of Hegseth’s problems once Democrats take control of the House.

He said Democrats would launch investigations and hold hearings against the defence secretary.

“They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate,” Massie said in a statement on Monday.

Democrats have already promised to investigate Hegseth over several issues, including his decision to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior military officials.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday that he was a “hard yes” on a measure to impeach Hegseth.

If impeached, Hegseth would become only the second US defence chief in history to face such action. The first was William Belknap, who was impeached in 1876 over allegations of accepting kickbacks. Although Belknap resigned before the House vote, he was impeached and later acquitted by the Senate. Unlike him, Hegseth has vowed to stay in office and fight the charges.