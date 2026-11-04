Indian-origin billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy once sought to challenge Donald Trump in the US presidential race. Pulling out of the 2024 election cycle, the Republican representative subsequently gained the MAGA leader’s support as a Ohio governor hopeful. On Tuesday (US time), he was ultimately defeated by his Democratic contender Amy Acton amid the ongoing US midterm congressional race, according to The Associated Press.

Acton, a physician who was Ohio’s Covid-era health director, has now won the state’s gubernatorial election. The Associated Press, which has been tracking US election voting for 178 years, called Acton’s victory at 10:49 pm EST.

The biotech billionaire’s major defeat paved the way for a historic milestone for the Democratic Party, as this marks the first time since 2006 that a Democrat has been elected as governor.

This is a developing story.