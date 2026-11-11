Republicans in the House of Representatives effectively halted the articles of impeachment against US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, derailing a full vote from going to the floor.

In a 211–204 decision, lawmakers opted to refer the impeachment articles to the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee rather than proceeding to a final verdict. The procedural maneuver safely side-tracks the campaign to impeach Hegseth, who has been spearheading the military action in Iran, for the remainder of the current session.

With this route blocked, any renewed push to impeach the Pentagon chief will have to wait until the new Democratic majority takes control of the House in January.

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While Hegseth has not issued an official statement regarding the vote, his initial public response came via social media, where he reshared a post from US President Donald Trump.

The post showed Trump defending Hegseth as a “Great American Patriot” and rallied support against the opposing party, asserting that Democrats “must be stopped.”

“The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” Trump added.

What happens next?

The House voted 211 to 204 to send the impeachment resolution against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, putting an end to Congressman Massie’s push for now. The measure is expected to sit in the committee without any action until the new Congress takes over in January, a report by BBC said.

Massie was the sole Republican who joined Democrats in voting against sending the matter to committee. Republicans were also helped by the fact that 11 House Democrats were away from Washington and missed the vote.

Democrats warn Hegseth not to ‘get too comfortable’

Democratic lawmakers quickly took to social media to criticize House Republicans for shielding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from accountability, accusing them of trying to sweep his actions in the Iran conflict under the rug instead of requiring answers, especially following the recent midterm election results.

Several members made clear that while the initial vote was blocked, the effort is far from over.

Representatives Linda Sanchez and Mike Quigley both emphasized that Democrats intend to pursue impeachment, with Adelita Grijalva directly cautioning Hegseth against feeling secure, stating that he will face full accountability for his unauthorized military actions once the new Democratic majority assumes control.

Jeffries said he would discuss the possibility of another impeachment effort with other Democratic lawmakers.”We’ll have that conversation at the appropriate time,” he said.

A fresh impeachment push under Democratic control could be more intense. Lawmakers may call senior military officers, including generals and admirals who were removed from their positions by Hegseth, to testify before Congress.

Some of these former military leaders have so far remained silent.

Hegseth has repeatedly criticised diversity programmes at the Pentagon. During his time as defence secretary, he removed several senior military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who is Black, and the Navy’s top admiral, a woman.

Why did Democrats want Pete Hegseth impeached?

Democrats had strongly backed the eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. They accused the Pentagon chief of committing “high crimes and misdemeanors” by allegedly ordering the US military to carry out illegal military operations.

The allegations included ordering military action in Iran and Yemen, attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January.

However, 11 Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, did not vote on the procedural motion.

Had eight of these lawmakers voted against it, the motion would have failed, allowing the House to move towards a full vote on whether to impeach Hegseth.

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Ian Krager, said she missed the vote because she had returned to San Francisco for an annual event honouring veterans. However, he said she would have voted against the procedural motion.

Iran war becomes a major political problem for Trump administration

Public anger over the Iran war played an important role in the Democrats’ victory in last week’s midterm elections, which gave them control of Congress.

The conflict has now reached what is effectively a stalemate, with much of the focus on securing the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday found that most Americans want the newly elected Democratic-majority Congress to take steps to end the war once and for all when it begins work in January.

Vice President JD Vance has also publicly questioned the war and blamed it for the Republicans’ poor performance in the midterm elections. However, he backed Hegseth on Tuesday.

“This isn’t about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon,” Vance wrote on social media.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries had also criticised Hegseth ahead of the vote.

“Pete Hegseth has abused his power, undermined America’s national security, and he’s the architect of the reckless and costly failed war of choice in Iran,” Jeffries said on Monday.

Hegseth has repeatedly defended the US military campaign against Iran. He has praised Trump for his decision to take military action and claimed that Iran’s military has been left in ruins.

He has also maintained that his orders to US forces were lawful, rejecting Massie’s accusations of “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

Speaking at his first Pentagon press briefing in six months on Tuesday, Hegseth said the current criticism of the war could look very different in the future.

“History will judge the Iran war quite differently than the conventional wisdom right now,” he said.