The United States is tightening its grip on short-term visas, asking travellers from dozens of countries to pay a hefty security deposit before they can enter. Under a new move by the administration of Donald Trump, visitors from 50 countries will now have to post a bond of up to $15,000 while applying for US visas meant for business or tourism, a State ​Department official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rule, which applies to B1 and B2 visas, is set to take effect from April 2. Speaking to Reuters, the official said the aim is to stop people from overstaying their visas, a long-standing concern for US authorities.

More nations added to the list

The latest expansion adds 12 more countries to an already existing list of 38 nations, many of them from Africa. The new entrants include Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia.

Travellers from these countries will now need to deposit the bond amount while applying. The money will be returned if they follow visa rules and leave the US on time, or if they decide not to travel at all.

The 38 countries already on the list

Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Where does India stand?

Amid this widening list, a key question has been whether India is part of the programme. At this stage, India is not included in the visa bond system. This means Indian citizens applying for US tourist or business visas will not have to pay the $15,000 bond. The current visa process for Indians remains unchanged, even as several neighbouring and developing nations are already part of the rule.

The bond requirement is just one piece of a broader immigration crackdown. Since taking office, Trump has pushed stricter policies, from ramping up deportations to cancelling visas and green cards. Authorities have also increased scrutiny of applicants, including checks on social media activity and past public statements.