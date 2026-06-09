US President Trump’s approval rating remains close to the lowest point of his political career, with many Americans expressing concerns about rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

Peace negotiations involving the US, Israel and Iran have yet to produce a breakthrough, with occasional attacks still taking place and tensions remaining high. Trump has repeatedly said that a peace deal is close, but fighting has continued and uncertainty around the conflict has kept global energy markets on edge.

The survey found that 35% of Americans approve of Trump‘s performance as president, unchanged from a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in mid-May. While the figure has not fallen further, it remains just one point above the 34% approval rating recorded in April, which was the lowest of his current term. It is also close to the lowest approval rating of his first presidency, when he hit 33% in December 2017.

The poll was conducted online across the United States and collected responses from 4,531 American adults.

Americans worry about rising gas prices

One of the biggest concerns among voters is the cost of fuel.

Although gasoline prices have eased slightly in recent weeks as expectations grew that the Iran conflict might calm down, most Americans still believe higher prices are ahead. The poll found that 59% of respondents expect gas prices to worsen over the next year. Only 17% believe prices will improve, while the rest either think prices will stay the same or are unsure.

The war with Iran has become a major issue for the Trump administration. POTUS is already facing growing criticism after deciding to enter the conflict. Trump ordered military strikes on Iran on February 28, along with Israel. Iran responded with counterattacks that disrupted shipping through a narrow waterway that had previously handled about one-fifth of the world’s oil trade.

Although the intensity of the attacks has decreased since April, negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have not yet produced a lasting peace agreement.

Trump has repeatedly assured the public that prices will fall once the conflict ends. In a recent NBC interview, he stated that gas prices “will fall after the war.” This comes despite his original campaign promise to deliver “super duper cheap fuel” for American families through expanded domestic production and a more assertive energy policy.

Cost of living remains a major weak point

The poll showed particularly poor ratings for Trump’s handling of the cost of living.

Only 22% of Americans approve of the way he is dealing with household costs, while 70% disapprove. The numbers are even worse than those recorded by former President Joe Biden at the end of his term. Biden left office with 29% approval and 63% disapproval on the cost-of-living issue.

During his presidency, Biden struggled with several years of high inflation. Rising prices became a major political burden for Democrats and played a role in Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump had campaigned heavily on promises to bring inflation under control. However, concerns about fuel prices are now creating political challenges for Republicans as they try to hold onto control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Americans divided on Iran strikes

Public opinion on the military action against Iran remains mixed. According to the poll, 36% of Americans support the US strikes on Iran. However, fewer people believe the operation was worth the price. Just 25% of respondents said the benefits of the strikes outweighed their costs.

Democrats hold slight edge ahead of Midterms

The survey also offered an early glimpse into voter preferences ahead of congressional elections. If elections for Congress were held today, 41% of registered voters said they would support Democratic candidates, compared with 37% who would back Republicans.

The poll suggests that Republicans may also be losing one of their traditional strengths: voter confidence on economic issues. Throughout much of last year, surveys showed voters trusted Republicans more than Democrats to manage the economy. That advantage has now largely disappeared.

In the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey, 37% of voters said Republicans had the better economic plan, while 36% chose Democrats, leaving the two parties essentially tied on the issue.