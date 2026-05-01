US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he will raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union to 25 percent next week. He made the announcement in a post on Truth Social and accused the EU of failing to comply with a trade agreement with the United States.

Trump said the higher tariff would apply to vehicles entering the US from European countries. He also said companies that manufacture cars and trucks inside the United States would not face any tariff.

“I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States,” Trump wrote.

He added, “The Tariff will be increased to 25%. It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in the U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF.”

Why did President Trump announce higher tariffs?

Trump said the European Union failed to honor terms of an earlier trade understanding with the United States. He did not provide specific details about how the EU violated the agreement.

The US president also linked the tariff increase to his broader effort to expand manufacturing inside America. He argued that companies should build factories in the United States instead of exporting vehicles from Europe.

“Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing,” Trump said.

“These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon — There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!”