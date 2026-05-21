US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a major $2 billion funding push for America’s quantum computing sector, with the US government also expected to take equity stakes in several companies receiving grants.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the US Commerce Department has reached agreements with nine quantum computing firms as part of Washington’s broader strategy to strengthen domestic technology manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains amid growing competition with China.

IBM to get largest share

The report said IBM will receive the largest share of the package, with nearly $1 billion in grants expected to go to the tech giant. Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries is reportedly set to receive around $375 million.

Other companies expected to receive funding include D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing and Infleqtion, each likely to receive around $100 million. Startup Diraq may reportedly receive about $38 million.

Push to counter China’s tech dominance

The investments are seen as an extension of the Trump administration’s policy of taking direct stakes in sectors considered strategically critical for the US economy and national security. The government has already invested heavily in companies such as Intel and MP Materials as part of efforts to secure supply chains linked to semiconductors, rare earths and advanced technologies.

Why quantum computing matters

Quantum computing is widely viewed as one of the next major frontiers in technology. Unlike traditional computers, quantum systems use the principles of quantum mechanics to solve extremely complex mathematical and scientific problems at much faster speeds.

Experts believe the technology could eventually transform industries ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to pharmaceuticals, logistics and defence.

However, the technology remains in a developmental stage, with existing quantum systems still facing major technical limitations, particularly around error correction and system stability.

Quantum stocks rally after report

Following the report, quantum computing stocks rallied sharply in premarket trading, according to CNBC. IBM shares reportedly rose more than 6%, while D-Wave Quantum and Rigetti Computing surged by over 15%.

Shares of Infleqtion also jumped significantly ahead of Thursday’s market session as investors reacted positively to the prospect of large-scale federal support for the industry.